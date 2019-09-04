FT Specialist Visits St Kitts and Nevis to Film Documentary on Citizenship by Investment

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A film crew from the prestigious London-based FT Specialist has concluded their visit to St Kitts and Nevis today, where they documented the islands' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme on its 35th anniversary. Established in 1984, it is the world's oldest legislated programme that enables vetted foreign investors and their families to acquire second citizenship in exchange for a contribution to the country's economy.

The team, led by the editor of the Financial Time's Professional Wealth Management (PWM) magazine, Yuri Bender, focused on how the economic citizenship phenomenon took off in St Kitts and Nevis, the way it was subsequently adopted by the rest of the world and, importantly, what impact it is having on the country's development. The FT Specialist crew interviewed several high-ranking officials, local citizens and entrepreneurs who have chosen St Kitts and Nevis as their business headquarters.

Prime Minister Timothy Harris highlighted the country's political stability and established rule of law, ranked in the world's top 30 in the World Justice Project's Rule of Law Index. He noted that the country welcomes foreign investors that would add value to St Kitts and Nevis' economy, whether by attracting them into the light manufacturing sector that exports significantly to the US, or by adding specialist skill sets to areas that are less explored but present good development opportunities.

Nevis Premier and Foreign Minister Mark Brantley commented on the country's exceptional education offering, particularly at primary and secondary level. He also said that foreign investors seeking higher education opportunities for their children would have several universities to choose from. This includes the US-accredited School of Veterinary Medicine at Ross University, which is also popular with American students due to its high-quality course, unique campus lifestyle and proximity to the US.

In August, FT's PWM magazine published the third edition of its CBI Index, where it awarded St Kitts and Nevis' 'Platinum Standard' CBI Programme full marks for the high quality of the due diligence process all its applicants must undergo. Upon its 35th anniversary, the Programme also improved its CBI Index score as regards the application timeline, which needed adjustment after the fund option received more applications than expected. The new Sustainable Growth Fund, introduced last year by PM Harris, is deemed the most straightforward route to St Kitts and Nevis' citizenship.

Contact:

pr@csglobalpartners.com

www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners

Related Links

https://csglobalpartners.com

