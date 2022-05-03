FTC Generators Lower Crypto Mining Costs

DELTONA, Fla. , May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cost of electricity is big part of making a profit with crypto mining. Lower the cost of electricity and the profit goes up. A company in Florida, The Franklin-Thomas Company (FTC) [FTCinnovations.com], has been working on that very issue for years. Their latest DC generators are proving to be the answer miners have been hoping for.

The head of FTC, Joe Shepard, studied the problem. He realized his DC generators could run crypto miners more efficiently than out of the wall AC voltage. Shepard also realized that crypto miners would simply plug into the FTC generators with no modifications.

The FTC generators are highly efficient, zero cogging units that have been proving themselves for years. Shepard first got proof of the efficiency when the generators were tested by Advanced Energy, a certified U.S. Dept. of Energy test facility at North Carolina State University. Advanced Energy saw 92.3% mechanical force to electrical energy efficiency. That was back in 2014.

Since 2014 Shepard kept improving the efficiency. He went from the 9 phase 'Star' configuration used to get the 92.3% in 2014 to the highly advanced 18 phase system used currently. The new 18 phase generator system is the result of hundreds of computer simulations and field tests.

The new 18 phase design also significantly lowered the RPM at which the new higher efficiency was achieved. Lowering the RPM results in greater fuel savings.

The other issue was reliability. The FTC generators have proven extremely reliable. There are no belts, pulleys, gears, or other wearable parts. Since the company was formed there has been only one generator returned for repairs. Even that generator problem was not the fault of FTC, but rather an issue with the user. FTC fixed the problem and upgraded the generator to the new 18 phase system at no charge. The user's response was "Fantastic Performance."

Miners need this 24/7/365 reliability. FTC shows that it delivers. What about the hash rate? In testing, the companies that have licensed the manufacture of FTC generators are reporting a 20% to 30% increase in hash rate by going to the FTC DC generator. That is an important benefit alone without considering the significantly reduced electricity costs.

In conversations with Lynette Barry, owner of Infinity Industrial Controls and a licensee of FTC generators in Clearwater, Florida, she stated the FTC generator alone was getting the 20% to 30% increase in hash rate. A vice-president of Dalrada, another FTC licensee and a publicly traded company, said the efficiency of the FTC generators are going to make a major impact. Companies switching to FTC generators for micro-grids and crypto mining could see a huge tax benefit as well.

People with crypto miners are usually buying the FTC 50 kW Crypto Mining Generator designed for driving miner power supplies. The output voltage has been lowered to approximately 250 VDC to match the needs of the miners, while the current has been raised to a potential 300 amps.

This means the FTC Crypto Mining Generator driven by a 75 HP engine will easily power sixteen S19 Pro Bitcoin Miners. The miner power supplies directly plug into the supplied outlets with no modifications. The 50 kW FTC Crypto Mining Generator comes with 22 outlets and 6 USB ports. Options include ceramic bearings that extend the warranty from 5 years to 20 years and wireless remote monitoring of the voltage and current.

FTC and all the licensees are gearing up to provide as many Crypto Mining Generator systems as needed in the years to come.

