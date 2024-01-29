FTC Selects CDG's OSS/BSS Platform to Evolve Their Subscriber Management

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce that Farmers Telephone Cooperative, Inc. (FTC), a leading regional telecommunications service provider serving residential and business customers in South Carolina, has selected CDG's online subscriber billing and customer care solution, MBS, as their OSS/BSS platform.

In making this announcement, CDG and PRTC CEO, Jason Dandridge, noted "I can't tell you how special it is to have FTC join our MBS family. FTC is a long-term client of CDG's carrier services solution, BDS-I, and FTC and PRTC also go way back as neighboring South Carolina telecommunications service providers. CDG is excited to partner with FTC to help them evolve their subscriber management experience."

"We have worked with CDG on the CABS side for years, and we have always valued our relationship with them and their client community," noted Tracy Johnson, FTC's CIO. "We put a lot of time, thought, and energy into selecting MBS for managing our subscriber services. We firmly believe that based on CDG's operator-driven vision, open architecture focus, and development road map, its platform tools can help us reimagine our service and support structures and achieve our business objectives. We look forward to partnering with CDG with the goal of creating the best OSS/BSS solution in the industry."

About CDG:

CDG provides cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS solutions for voice, video, data, and circuit services for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers. Our open architecture, operator-driven solutions include Customer Care, Invoicing, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care (EBPP), Workflow, CRM Prospects, and third-party financial, mapping, and facilities management products.

About FTC:

Founded in 1951, Farmers Telephone Cooperative, Inc. is a local, multifaceted telecommunications company headquartered in Kingstree, S.C. Serving a coverage area of 3,000 square miles, FTC provides cutting-edge technology to businesses and residents of Clarendon, lower Florence, Lee, Sumter and Williamsburg counties. A veteran of the telephone industry, FTC has evolved into a state-of-the-art organization, offering internet, wireless, phone, security and digital TV. Customers can choose from a wide array of products and services.

