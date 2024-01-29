FTC Selects CDG's OSS/BSS Platform to Evolve Their Subscriber Management

News provided by

Communications Data Group

29 Jan, 2024, 11:49 ET

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce that Farmers Telephone Cooperative, Inc. (FTC), a leading regional telecommunications service provider serving residential and business customers in South Carolina, has selected CDG's online subscriber billing and customer care solution, MBS, as their OSS/BSS platform.

Continue Reading

In making this announcement, CDG and PRTC CEO, Jason Dandridge, noted "I can't tell you how special it is to have FTC join our MBS family. FTC is a long-term client of CDG's carrier services solution, BDS-I, and FTC and PRTC also go way back as neighboring South Carolina telecommunications service providers. CDG is excited to partner with FTC to help them evolve their subscriber management experience."

"We have worked with CDG on the CABS side for years, and we have always valued our relationship with them and their client community," noted Tracy Johnson, FTC's CIO. "We put a lot of time, thought, and energy into selecting MBS for managing our subscriber services. We firmly believe that based on CDG's operator-driven vision, open architecture focus, and development road map, its platform tools can help us reimagine our service and support structures and achieve our business objectives. We look forward to partnering with CDG with the goal of creating the best OSS/BSS solution in the industry."

About CDG:
CDG provides cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS solutions for voice, video, data, and circuit services for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers. Our open architecture, operator-driven solutions include Customer Care, Invoicing, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care (EBPP), Workflow, CRM Prospects, and third-party financial, mapping, and facilities management products.

About FTC:
Founded in 1951, Farmers Telephone Cooperative, Inc. is a local, multifaceted telecommunications company headquartered in Kingstree, S.C. Serving a coverage area of 3,000 square miles, FTC provides cutting-edge technology to businesses and residents of Clarendon, lower Florence, Lee, Sumter and Williamsburg counties. A veteran of the telephone industry, FTC has evolved into a state-of-the-art organization, offering internet, wireless, phone, security and digital TV. Customers can choose from a wide array of products and services.

Contact: Ryan Travaille
Phone: 217 402-3445
[email protected]

Related Links

CDG - OSS/BSS Solutions CDG provides hosted OSS/BSS solutions for operations and billing, including customer care, provisioning, workflow, ticketing, interconnect, CABS, ethernet circuits, and mediation

SOURCE Communications Data Group

Also from this source

Surf Internet Empowers Growth with CDG's MBS Cloud - Operations and Revenue Platform

Surf Internet Empowers Growth with CDG's MBS Cloud - Operations and Revenue Platform

Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce that Surf Internet, an Indiana-based Broadband Service Provider (BSP) serving municipalities...
CDG and CheckPoint Solutions Announce Customer Self-Scheduling Integration

CDG and CheckPoint Solutions Announce Customer Self-Scheduling Integration

Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce the completion of an enhanced integration between CDG's MBS consumer and enterprise billing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Carriers and Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.