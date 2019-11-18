FTC Solar Announces New Feature for SunDAT and SunDAT Web Service

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With every week seeming to bring a new record low PPA price to the PV industry, extracting every cent of value from a project is crucial. Last year, FTC Solar's introduction of the SunDAT Web Service brought cloud-based PV design software to connected users wherever they are, facilitating rapid generation and analysis of hundreds of options for a potential site. Now, SunDAT and SunDAT Web Service integrate with PV Bid and SunFig to include project cost estimation and project financial returns, enabling users to perform a complete economic optimization of their projects.

Starting with only a ground or rooftop boundary, the SunDAT Web Service can model virtually every combination of design parameter: module/inverter types, ground coverage ratio, string size, tracking vs. fixed-tilt, azimuth, and more, producing complete site layouts and energy estimates in minutes. Now combined with the power of PV Bid, each iteration of design can be independently costed, providing direct visibility into the economics of each configuration. With the ability to connect technical site design, energy estimation, and cost, SunDAT users can quickly see which option produces the best LCOE, IRR, and NPV.

The SunDAT Web Service is based on SunDAT, FTC Solar's proprietary solar design automation software, which enables automated design and optimization of photovoltaic systems. Featuring unlimited project size, advanced topographic analysis capability, and comprehensive DC electrical design, SunDAT and the SunDAT Web Service generate 3D designs that can be analyzed, manipulated, and ultimately optimized. Additionally, the SunDAT Web Service can be used for site prospecting and selection, for modeling single-axis tracker shading on terrain, and for any complex task where parallel processing can be leveraged to achieve more optimal designs.

If you are interested in gaining a competitive advantage with your photovoltaic system design process, learn more and sign up for a free trial of SunDAT at https://sundat.ftcsolar.com. For further information, contact sundat@ftcsolar.com.

About FTC Solar:

FTC Solar is a team of dedicated renewable energy professionals focused on delivering value to our customers across the solar development and construction cycle. With over 4GW of worldwide project installation experience, FTC Solar's differentiated tracker, software, and engineering service offerings drive value for solar solutions spanning a range of applications.

