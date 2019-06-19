FTC Solar completes Mo Duc Project; Expands Vietnam Partnership

After the commissioning ceremony, FTC Solar and Thien Tan Group signed contracts for an additional 80MWs across two solar projects to be constructed in the Ninh Thuan Province in 2019 using FTC Solar's new Voyager Tracker. "The 80MWs planned in Ninh Thuan Province represent the continuation of a strong partnership between FTC Solar and Thien Tan Group. We are excited about working together and our continued growth in the region," said Tony Etnyre, CEO of FTC Solar.

In addition to deploying the Voyager tracker, FTC Solar will provide full engineering services to Thien Tan, including development engineering, detailed project design, construction management, and commissioning.

"FTC Solar has supported us from the beginning, and we are pleased to complete the Duc Minh project together. The Thiên Tân and FTC Solar partnership is strong and will have continued success in Vietnam and the region," said Mr. Huynh Kim Lap, Chairman of Thiên Tân Group.

Mr Huynh Tran Huu Nhan, Director of Thein Tan Group's Solar company commented, "Our collaboration with FTC Solar is a critical component of Thein Tan's commitment to provide 1GW of solar resources to Vietnam."

About FTC Solar: FTC Solar is a team of dedicated renewable energy professionals focused on delivering single-axis trackers, value-add software, and engineering services. With over 4GW of worldwide project experience, FTC Solar's offerings drive value across solar applications. www.ftcsolar.com.

About Thiên Tân Group: Thiên Tân Group specialize in Investment and Construction for transportation, irrigation, civil, and industrial infrastructure projects. Thiên Tân Group brings together a team of highly qualified management experienced in investment and construction, a group of skilled technical workers with high professionalism, strong financial capacity with synchronized machinery, and equipment to meet all requirements of construction in Vietnam.

