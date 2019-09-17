FTC Solar's Voyager tracker being supplied to 150MW Oregon project portfolio

"We are pleased to see the continued success of the Voyager product and are enthusiastically supporting our EPC partners through both the supply and installation process. We designed Voyager to dramatically reduce installation complexity, improve Balance of Systems costs, and optimize land use," said FTC Solar's CEO, Tony Etnyre. "With almost 1GW of Voyager contracts closed worldwide in 2019, we see a clear path to over 1.5GW of deployments in 2020."

Voyager is a next generation, single-axis tracker that requires the fewest posts/module, the least DC cabling, and enables industry-leading installation processes, driving the lowest total installed cost. Voyager's single row, 2-P architecture enables optimized performance for bi-facial modules and allows the optimization of available land, while maintaining suitable accessibility for O&M in higher GCR designs. FTC Solar provides a proprietary control system with Voyager, enabling granular control with row-level backtracking capabilities. As a result, Voyager delivers the best LCOE in the industry.

The FTC team that developed the Voyager tracker brings the experience of designing and installing GWs of third-party single-axis tracker projects in addition to delivering over 1 GW of FTC Solar's AP90 tracker. FTC Solar and Voyager will be on display at the upcoming Solar Power International show, Booth #4547, in Salt Lake City, UT, September 23-26.

For media inquiries, please contact Vivek Phanse at info@ftcsolar.com or trackers@ftcsolar.com.

About FTC Solar: FTC Solar is a team of dedicated renewable energy professionals focused on delivering value to our customers across the solar development and construction cycle. With over 4GW of worldwide project experience, FTC Solar's hardware, software, and service offerings drive value for solar solutions spanning a range of solar PV project applications. www.ftcsolar.com

SOURCE FTC Solar, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ftcsolar.com

