FTCH Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Farfetch Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

18 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Farfetch Limited ("Farfetch" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTCH).

Class Period: March 9, 2023August 17, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 19, 2023

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Farfetch lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Farfetch-Limited-1/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Farfetch was experiencing a significant slowdown in growth in the U.S. and China; (2) Farfetch also faced onboarding challenges impacting the launch of its Reebok partnership; (3) Farfetch downplayed challenges it faced with respect to, and/or overstated its ability to manage, its supply chain and inventory; (4) all the foregoing was having a significant negative impact on Farfetch's revenue and GMV growth; (5) accordingly, Farfetch was unlikely to meet market expectations for its Q2 2023 financial results or its own FY 2023 revenue guidance; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

