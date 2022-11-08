FTC's Novel Clamping Solution for First Solar Modules Enables Rapid Installation

With FTC Solar's solution, we believe we'll have an industry leading installation time. FTC Solar's and First Solar's proprietary features for the rapid fastening of modules to the rail meets a significant market need with seamless ingenuity.

"We combined First Solar's SpeedSlot solution with FTC's patented Slide and Glide rapid module installation methodology that ensures robust module capture to our rail. Several nuances in the rail design enable the integrated solution to work well together. It is a testament to our engineering team's prowess and adaptability." Nagendra Cherukupalli, CTO at FTC Solar.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services. FTC Solar's innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage. Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and maintains a sales and support presence in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Australia, India, and Africa. For more information, please visit https://www.ftcsolar.com/.

