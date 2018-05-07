FTD Companies, Inc., Introduces New Mother's Day Floral, Gourmet Sweets Collections

"Mother's Day has evolved into an important occasion that goes beyond just celebrating mom," said FTD Companies Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Severts. "Consumers want to celebrate all the women in their lives who act as a strong role model – which could be a wife, sister grandmother or friend. Fresh floral arrangements hand-crafted and delivered by an FTD florist make a lasting impression."

FTD has a 108-year-old heritage of delighting customers through luxurious, florist-designed flowers and has a deep understanding of how to make Mom feel special through flowers. It's simple for gift givers to say what they mean this Mother's Day in a beautiful and authentic way through FTD's premium bouquets, ProFlowers' farm-fresh flowers and Shari's Berries delectable treats.

Bring Color to Her Everyday

Seeing or hearing from those closest to us is a sure way to brighten our day. Add a little color to her life, like she repeatedly does for you, with one of these colorful floral gifts from FTD and ProFlowers:

Deliver the Ultimate Royal Treatment

The ones we love deserve only the best—and then some. Shower your "queen" with fresh cut blooms worthy of royal recognition or take inspiration from traditional afternoon teatime. These gifts are sure to have that special someone beaming atop her throne:

Reward Those with a Major Sweet Tooth

Mom may have always said that dessert didn't count as dinner, but these delicious treats from Shari's Berries may change her mind:

Timeless Display of Affection

These classic gifts warm her heart year after year and bring joy to her special day.

You can also give Mom the gift that keeps on giving through ProFlowers' new Bloom Refresh™ program and receive a second bouquet 12 days after the first bouquet to refill her vase. See these products and more at www.ftd.com, www.proflowers.com, and www.berries.com.

About FTD Companies, Inc.

FTD Companies, Inc., is a premier floral and gifting company. Through our diversified family of brands, we provide floral, specialty foods, gifts, and related products to consumers primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. We also provide floral products and services to retail florists and other retail locations throughout these same geographies. FTD has been delivering flowers since 1910, and the highly recognized FTD® and Interflora® brands are supported by the iconic Mercury Man logo®, which is displayed in approximately 35,000 floral shops in nearly 125 countries. In addition to FTD and Interflora, our diversified portfolio of brands includes the following trademarks: ProFlowers®, ProPlants®, Shari's Berries®, Personal Creations®, RedEnvelope®, Flying Flowers®, Ink Cards™, Postagram™, Gifts.com™ and BloomThat™. FTD Companies, Inc., is headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill. For more information, please visit www.ftdcompanies.com.

