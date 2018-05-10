FTD Companies, Inc. Relocating Headquarters To Chicago

"Chicago is the best city in the world for a company that wants to expand its footprint, create new jobs and invest in the future," Mayor Emanuel said. "I commend FTD for choosing to relocate its global headquarters to Chicago and put down roots in our great city. More companies have relocated their headquarters to Chicago than to any other American city every year for the last five years, and we are now proud to be home to FTD as well."

"Our relocation to the heart of Chicago's Tech Triangle represents more than just a new headquarters for us," said FTD President and CEO John Walden. "It is an important start to a multi-pronged strategic plan to reclaim our 108-year heritage as the world's floral innovator and leader. The move will enable us to develop the kind of technology sophistication and culture that will drive the creation of products, brands and technology-driven services our customers love."

FTD is a highly recognized brand and global leader in the floral and gift industry. The brand's iconic Mercury Man logo is displayed in approximately 35,000 floral shops in nearly 125 countries.

The new headquarters will occupy 50,000 square feet at 1 N. Dearborn and give the company access to Chicago's top talent across many business segments. The space can accommodate over 250 team members. FTD plans to hire 50 new professionals in 2018 and will start to relocate some of its Downers Grove team to the new office. The move will be concluded by the summer of 2018.

FTD was founded over 100 years ago in 1910, when 13 florists joined together to send floral orders across the U.S. by telegraph. FTD has continued to use that approach to technical innovation to lead the floral industry. The company pioneered same-day flowery delivery to anywhere in the country and created the first national network of florists that grew to be the global network it is today. It is the same tech-driven approach that led FTD to start selling flowers online nearly 25 years ago.

The move to Chicago is part of the company's comprehensive plan for future growth. The Five-Year Strategic Plan is designed to drive significant long-term shareholder value by focusing on four key components: Consumer focus, florist partners, supply chain efficiency and complementary gifting categories outside of floral.

About FTD Companies, Inc.

FTD Companies, Inc., is a premier floral and gifting company. Through our diversified family of brands, we provide floral, specialty foods, gifts, and related products to consumers primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. We also provide floral products and services to retail florists and other retail locations throughout these same geographies. FTD has been delivering flowers since 1910, and the highly recognized FTD® and Interflora® brands are supported by the iconic Mercury Man logo®, which is displayed in approximately 35,000 floral shops in nearly 125 countries. In addition to FTD and Interflora, our diversified portfolio of brands includes the following trademarks: ProFlowers®, ProPlants®, Shari's Berries®, Personal Creations®, Flying Flowers®, Gifts.com™ and BloomThat™. FTD Companies, Inc., is headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill. For more information, please visit www.ftdcompanies.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ftd-companies-inc-relocating-headquarters-to-chicago-300646282.html

SOURCE FTD Companies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ftdcompanies.com

