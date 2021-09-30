FTD Unveils Full Creative Rebrand Focused On More Meaningful Giving

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FTD, LLC, a leader in the floral industry for more than a century, announced the next step in its exciting evolution with the launch of a full creative rebrand. Over the next several months, consumers and florist partners will see the new creative rollout across FTD touchpoints, including a redesigned version of its iconic Mercury Man® logo and updated branding across packaging, as well as fresh and focused product assortment and an elegantly modern website that provides an intuitive and streamlined shopping experience.

Under the direction of CEO Charlie Cole, who joined FTD in March 2020 and brought a fresh, innovative mindset to the 110-year-old company, FTD has implemented strategic and impactful changes across the business aimed at supporting its extensive network of florist partners and making giving easier and better than ever before. Key efforts include re-architecting the company's infrastructure to better serve its consumers and extensive network of florist partners, modernizing and simplifying its product offerings, and bringing in dynamic partners to help better serve new and existing customers.

"Following major consumer shifts and the overarching challenges of maintaining small, local businesses over the past couple of years, my goal since joining the team has been to invigorate FTD with innovation while recognizing our rich heritage and placing a renewed focus on our amazing florist partners, who are the foundation of our business" said Charlie Cole, CEO at FTD. "We're excited for this next step in FTD's continued evolution and look forward to providing a modern, elevated and more seamless giving experience to our customers and partners."

The creative rebrand for FTD was led internally by FTD's Chief Creative Officer, Annelies De Rouck, and in partnership with leading branding agency Base Design . ProFlowers, a subsidiary of FTD, will also begin rolling out a brand new look and feel today, which were built in partnership with strategic creative studio RoAndCo Studio . The new branding brings to life FTD's founding vision - to modernize the way people give and help them give better - with a focus on quality, creativity and lifting up the local florists and businesses at the heart of the company.

"The goal of this rebrand was to reimagine the giving experience for today's consumer and put forward creative and branding that feels modern and focused, while staying true to the legacy of the brand and FTD's place at the forefront of the floral industry," said De Rouck. "We are so excited to have had the opportunity to partner with two of the leading creative agencies, Base Design and RoAndCo Studio, to help bring our vision for FTD and ProFlowers to life."

As part of the rebrand efforts, FTD is also excited to announce the launch on Shopify, marking one of the largest recent enterprise merchants to migrate into Shopify's platform to-date. The new FTD website, which will roll out in phases starting September 30th, is powered by Shopify's eCommerce platform and will offer customers an innovative and even more seamless shopping experience. Later this fall, FTD will debut its new florist partner platform as well, which will merge Shopify's site customization and superior UX experience with FTD's operational capabilities to create a one-stop shop for FTD's florists to manage orders, access built-in market research tools, and more, providing partners with more flexibility and customization than any other platform in the industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.ftd.com .

ABOUT FTD

Dating back to its founding in 1910 as a florist collective, through today as one of the largest florist networks in the world, supported by the iconic Mercury Man® logo displayed in over 30,000 floral shops in more than 125 countries, FTD is dedicated to helping our customers find and give the most beautiful floral and non-floral gifts. We power your local flower shop, providing resources, tools and operational infrastructure, to design, arrange and deliver fresh, exquisite floral arrangements across the US. Our goal is to guide people to more meaningful giving, bringing beauty through flowers to local communities. For all of life's occasions and everyday moments, visit FTD.com and ProFlowers.com , and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @ftdflowers .

ABOUT BASE DESIGN

Base Design is an international network of studios that creates brands with cultural impact. Located in New York, Brussels, Geneva, and Melbourne, its team of creatives, strategists and digital experts design and develop simple yet powerful brands. Its clients include Apple, The Louis Vuitton Foundation, The New York Times, MoMA, The Bob Dylan Center, JFK Terminal 4, and Union Square Hospitality Group. Its work has been recognized by the German National Design Awards, Fast Company's Innovation By Design Award, and the D&AD Awards for excellence in branding.

ABOUT ROANDCO STUDIO

RoAndCo is an award-winning creative studio bringing thought, relevance and style to forward-thinking fashion, beauty, tech, and lifestyle brands. Founded in 2006 by Creative Director Roanne Adams, RoAndCo works intuitively to pinpoint the most essential, visceral quality with which to tell a brand's story. We act as both a strategic and creative resource to our clients at every step of the process, aligning inspiration, business objectives and story-telling into powerful and clear experiences. Specializing in: Brand Strategy, Brand Identity, Art Direction, Print & Material Design, Digital Marketing and Event Art Direction.

ABOUT SHOPIFY

Shopify is a leading provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Proudly founded in Ottawa, Shopify powers over 1.7 million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Staples Canada, and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com.

