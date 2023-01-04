FTL market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global FTL market size is estimated to grow by USD 794.08 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 33%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

FTL market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global FTL Market 2023-2027

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

FTL market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

FTL market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (agriculture, fishing and forestry, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and others), mobility type (domestic and international), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the agriculture, fishing, and forestry segment will be significant during the forecast period. FTL is great for large-volume orders such as agriculture, fishing, and other services as there is less risk of damage. In addition, the increasing production in agriculture, fishing and other industries is fueling the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global FTL market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global FTL market.

North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the large volume of e-commerce purchases and the increase in customers opting for faster and seamless delivery services.

FTL market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increased outsourcing of logistics services.

Many companies outsource their logistics services to reduce operational costs.

Outsourcing logistics services is helping manufacturers eliminate the costs associated with warehousing, machinery, and vehicles.

With manufacturing companies expanding their production facilities and operations across the world, the demand for logistics transporting raw materials to factories and finished goods to retailers and distributors.

This is increasing the demand for FTL services, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of big data is a major trend in the market.

Players in the market are deploying big data to turn massive quantities of data into a competitive advantage.

The use of big data is enabling companies to optimize operational efficiency, customer experience, resource utilization, delivery time, and geographical coverage.

Moreover, the use of big data provides real-time analytics and aids in the end-to-end visibility of the supply chain, which allows them to act quickly on the potential loss of revenues and profit margins that might occur at various points in the supply chain.

Such benefits are increasing the adoption of big data by market players.

This trend will positively influence the growth of the global FTL market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

LTL carrier pricing is identified as one of the major challenges in the market.

FTL carriers make significant investments in their trucks, drivers, and facilities. Thus, any fluctuations fuel prices will negatively impact their revenue as their profitability depends on the same.

In addition, factors such as rising costs, high demands, surging e-commerce deliveries, shortage of qualified drivers, and changing government regulations are leading to an increase in FTL prices.

Besides, the presence of several last-mile delivery companies in the market is leading to intense competition among service providers.

All these factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this FTL market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the FTL market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the FTL market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the FTL Market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of FTL market vendors

FTL Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 150 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 794.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.02 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ArcBest Corp, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Estes Express Lines, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, J and J Logistics, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., R L Carriers Inc., Saia Inc., Southeastern Freight Lines, Swift Transportation Co., TRANS TECH LOGISTICS PTY Ltd., Transportation Management Solutions, United Parcel Service Inc., Werner Enterprises Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and Yellow Corp Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

