FTP of California Rebrands as Hinterland Insurance Amid Continued Expansion

DENVER, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FTP of California, LLC, announced today it has rebranded to Hinterland Insurance ('Hinterland'), and moved company headquarters to the Denver Tech Center in Colorado. The rebrand comes as part of a larger strategy to reflect its growing business in the U.S. The company continues to develop its operations in San Diego and Chicago.

Co-founded in 2019 through a strategic partnership between New Jersey-based FTP and industry veteran and property expert Lee Glaser, FTP of California has quickly taken on an identity of its own. Fueled by rapid profitable growth, and an expansive geographic footprint, the company seeks to establish a clear identity for its future.

"Our relationship with FTP remains strong, and we maintain our strategic partnership," said Glaser, CEO of Hinterland. "Nothing is changing from a day-to-day business standpoint for our agents and brokers. Our vision remains the same as the day we started – to work with key markets to develop portfolios of profitable business in multiple segments. Now that we have a proven model of success with significant premium and employee size growth, moving to a national brand that doesn't have a state-domiciled name allows us to establish a clearer perception of who we are in the marketplace. Moving our headquarters to the Denver Tech Center gives us access to a growing market."

Hinterland specializes in underwriting tough-to-place risks. Considered experts in commercial property, earthquake, and difference in conditions (DIC) insurance, the company has diversified its programs to include monoline and package options for all lines of commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines coverage.

The company has grown exponentially since inception, adding key players to lead pivotal product-line divisions, develop proprietary technology, and to underwrite their significant flow of business. They plan to continue strengthening their product offering under the Hinterland name with a focus on SME (Small Market Enterprise) and middle market business, in addition to adding programs of need for some of the displacement in California and Midwestern markets. The company's physical expansion now covers the west, Midwest, and mountain time zones, allowing them to retain best-in-class talent across the country.

Hinterland Insurance is hiring experienced general liability, professional, and property underwriters in their San Diego and Chicago offices, and at their Denver headquarters. Please visit Hinterlandins.com/careers for open positions. The company is also accepting new agency appointments for qualifying producers. Please visit Hinterlandins.com/producers/new to learn more.

About Hinterland Insurance

Founded in 2019, Hinterland Insurance is an independently owned and operated insurance managing general agency and program administrator specializing in underwriting solutions for tough to place commercial insurance risks. The company offers insurance programs nationwide, including commercial property and casualty, and excess and surplus lines. Based in Denver, CO, the company also has offices in San Diego and Chicago. To become appointed please visit Hinterlandins.com/producers/new

