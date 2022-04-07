FTX & Shohei Ohtani Flex Multi-Faceted Capabilities In MLB Campaign

World's fastest-growing crypto exchange says it's the safe place for various types of trades with its NFT marketplace and derivatives offerings

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX, the Official Cryptocurrency Exchange of MLB, is leading off Opening Day with a national campaign featuring All-Star pitcher and slugger Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels. The spot highlights the similarities between all the ways people can trade on the exchange and the dual-threat phenom's talents. The American League MVP was announced as a global FTX ambassador in November of 2021, with Ohtani taking stake in FTX and being compensated entirely in cryptocurrency.

The 30-second debut spot by creative agency dentsuMB, called "The Great Cryptohtani," represents FTX Trading Limited and West Realm Shires Services Inc., owners and operators of FTX.COM and FTX.US respectively (collectively, FTX). It's also Ohtani's national TV commercial debut as a spokesperson for a brand.

"Shohei is one of the most high-powered athletes of our time. He's someone who pushes himself across multiple dimensions within and beyond the game," shares FTX Co-Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. "FTX is likewise trying to create value for investors and consumers across numerous parts of crypto, web 3 and broader financial spaces."

The spot's release coincides with FTX's latest growth spurt following its Super Bowl debut and numerous partnership updates:

TechCrunch reports a 130% boost in week-over-week app downloads for FTX on Feb. 13 , followed by 81% user uptick the next day.

, followed by 81% user uptick the next day. More than 45 million people have viewed the Director's cut of the spot on FTX's YouTube. USA Today's Ad Meter Replay Ratings named the spot "Most Comical" in the Big Game.

Today's Ad Meter Replay Ratings named the spot in the Big Game. Four-time Grand Slam singles champion, Naomi Osaka , has joined the brand's A-list roster.

has joined the brand's A-list roster. The exchange is launching its own gaming unit and has acquired Good Luck Games.

"Crypto has proven over and over again that it isn't just a fad. It's here to stay for the long haul, and so are we," shares FTX Head of Marketing Nathaniel Whittemore. "Our network of partners, including Major League Baseball and Shohei Ohtani, create opportunities for us to introduce new people to crypto and to give them resources to learn about an industry we think will be an increasingly important part of the future."

MLB's Chief Revenue Officer Noah Garden echoes the sentiment: "There's a reason we inked this first-of-its-kind partnership with FTX last summer. The brand is meticulous in its ambition to make a positive global impact—and we know America's national pastime will be a springboard of progress for people taking control of their financial futures."

According to an NBC News poll released in March of 2022—one in five U.S. adults has invested in, traded or used crypto. Yet, 56% of the polled population remains neutral or unsure about the crypto industry.

Whittemore says FTX will continue expanding the product offerings, tools and resources it provides to help new users get started with crypto. He points to another recent campaign featuring Steph Curry, created in partnership with Colormatics, which acts as a gateway to a library loaded with quick-hit explainers and educational resources produced in collaboration with some of TikTok's influential finance creators on various need-to-know crypto and financial topics.

The FTX US app is available to download on iOS or Android.

