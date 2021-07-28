FTX: Blockfolio App Rebrands to FTX

BERKELEY, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Realm Shires Services Inc., FTX Trading Limited, and Blockfolio Inc., the companies behind FTX.US, FTX.COM and FTX: Blockfolio respectively, today announced that the FTX: Blockfolio mobile app has rebranded as FTX (the "FTX mobile app" or the "FTX app"). In an effort to better serve retail traders, the rebrand cements the FTX mobile app as the easiest-to-use, safest and most powerful mobile crypto trading experience for users anywhere in the world.

Effective today, users of the FTX: Blockfolio (now the FTX app) will see the name change implemented automatically with zero impact on their current user experience. Since the acquisition of the world's most popular bitcoin & cryptocurrency portfolio tracking application in August of 2020, the goal has been to integrate trading via FTX.COM and FTX.US. By accessing two of the leading international and US cryptocurrency exchanges, users that are new to the world of cryptocurrency investing will have the ability to trade a variety of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and more via one powerful mobile platform.

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried commented on today's news, "The rebrand of FTX: Blockfolio to FTX puts the final cap on our acquisition of Blockfolio, doubling down on our commitment to being the number one crypto trading platform for both retail and institutional users. Rebranding Blockfolio shows our commitment to mobile trading, and is just another step in growing our brand on a global scale and will allow us to bring new features to market and better the user experience."

Trading on the FTX mobile app is powered by FTX.COM and FTX.US depending on the user's location. When users authorize trading on their FTX app and complete the applicable FTX customer identification program, the app automatically routes them to the trading products and assets available based on their jurisdiction. For US residents the FTX mobile app will serve as the simplified yet powerful mobile interface of the FTX.US website.

FTX.US President Brett Harrison concluded, "We took the decision to rebrand Blockfolio as FTX very seriously, and we hope it demonstrates our commitment to perfecting the retail user experience on FTX.US and FTX.COM. It also reflects what is true for us internally: Blockfolio has fully integrated and become one and the same with FTX. Together we're looking forward to improving, expanding, and working to provide the best product for retail users and institutions alike."

About FTX

FTX is a leading cryptocurrency portfolio management and trading platform that allows users to trade cryptocurrency with no fees. With US trading powered by FTX.US, and international trading powered by FTX.COM, FTX's more than approximately 8 million mobile app users can trade crypto using a platform powered by industry leading technology.

The FTX mobile app is available for download on both the Apple & Google Play app stores.

About FTX.US

FTX.US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Our mission is for FTX.US to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer US traders a platform that inspires their loyalty and become the market leading US cryptocurrency exchange by volume over the next two years.

To learn more about FTX.US , please visit: https://ftx.us/

Media Contacts:

Jay Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for FTX)

+1 646-859-5951

[email protected]

SOURCE FTX.US

Related Links

http://ftx.us

