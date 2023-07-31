FTX Debtors File Initial Plan of Reorganization and Term Sheet

News provided by

FTX

31 Jul, 2023, 22:41 ET

Intends to File Amended Plan Reflecting Stakeholder Feedback in the Fourth Quarter of 2023

WILMINGTON, Del., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Ltd. (d.b.a. FTX.com), and its affiliated debtors (together, the "FTX Debtors"), today announced the filing of its initial Plan of Reorganization (the "Plan") and related Term Sheet (the "Term Sheet") with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. 

John J. Ray III, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Restructuring Officer of the FTX Debtors, said: "We are pleased today to deliver on our commitment to file the Plan at this relatively early stage – before the expiration of the customer bar dates, the completion of our pending investigations and the preparation of a disclosure statement. This is expected to facilitate creditor feedback to further discuss open issues in the Plan with stakeholders, including the unsecured creditors committee, the ad hoc committee of non-U.S. customers and other parties with whom we have been in discussion. Our goal is to achieve a consensual plan and emergence from bankruptcy. We are committed to working through these matters in the third quarter of 2023 and to filing an amended plan and a disclosure statement in the fourth quarter of 2023."

Mr. Ray continued, "I would like to thank the entire FTX Debtors team for helping us to reach this milestone in the Bankruptcy process, while at the same time continuing the hard work underway to maximize recoveries for customers and creditors. I would especially like to give my deepest gratitude to the independent Board of Directors who have devoted substantial time and energy from the early difficult days of this bankruptcy and throughout the last several months to provide the necessary governance and leadership as we navigated through these difficult matters."

The Plan contemplates a proposed global settlement and good-faith compromise of an exceptionally large and complicated collection of claims, causes of actions and disputes involving the FTX Debtors, including both claims against the FTX Debtors and intercompany claims by various FTX Debtors against other FTX Debtors. The related Term Sheet serves as a summary of the proposed plan to facilitate review by interested parties.

U.S. Bankruptcy Court filings and other documents related to the court proceedings, including copies of the Plan and accompanying Term Sheet, are available at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/FTX/.

Advisors

The FTX Debtors are represented by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal counsel and are assisted by Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC as financial advisor, Perella Weinberg Partners LP as investment banker, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP as special counsel and Landis Rath & Cobb LLP as Delaware counsel.

SOURCE FTX

Also from this source

FTX Debtors Launch Online Claims Portal for Customers

FTX Debtors Receive Court Approval for Customer Bar Date of September 29, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.