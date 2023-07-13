FTX Debtors Launch Online Claims Portal for Customers

News provided by

FTX

13 Jul, 2023, 17:05 ET

Customer Claims Must Be Filed by September 29, 2023 Bar Date

FTX Debtors Encourage Customers to Submit Claims Electronically at https://claims.ftx.com; Claims by Mail will Face Processing Delays

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Ltd. (d.b.a. FTX.com), and its affiliated debtors (together, the "FTX Debtors"), today announced the launch of the online customer claims portal for customers. The portal can be accessed at https://claims.ftx.com.

The portal will allow customers to login using their FTX credentials to view historical transaction information and account balances as of the FTX Debtors' filing date of November 11, 2022.1 Customers who agree with the amount or quantity stated, the FTX Exchange against whom the customer claim is asserted and the type or nature of the customer claim as listed will not need to take further action beyond submission of Know Your Customer ("KYC") information. Customers who disagree with any component of their customer claim, who want to assert a customer claim arising out of or related to any other investment or trading activity, or who hold an account that shows no net positive balances will have the opportunity to submit an electronic proof of claim.

As previously announced, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court set the "Customer Bar Date" for September 29, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Customer Bar Date is the deadline for submitting Customer Claims. There is no priority given based on the timing of filing claims. Claims need only be filed by the deadline.

The FTX Debtors have begun noticing all known customers on a rolling basis over the coming weeks via email and, for those for whom the FTX Debtors only have a physical mailing address, via mail. Notices will include instructions for how customers can submit proofs of claims, including accessing the customer claims portal. The FTX Debtors encourage customers to submit claims via the claims portal and note that there may be a processing delay for any claims that are submitted by mail.

Claims Portal and Proof of Claim Submission Details

There is a three-step proof of claim submission process for customers:

  1. First, after verification, customers are requested to provide KYC credentials.
  2. Second, the portal will direct customers to a separate page containing all historical transaction information and account balances.
  3. Third, the portal will then integrate and direct customers to an electronic proof of claim portal, which will list the details of the claims of each customer with net positive balances as of the petition date.

Instructions are available in multiple languages, including, among others, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, German and Russian.

Additional Information

U.S. Bankruptcy Court filings and other documents related to the court proceedings, including information on how to submit a claim and Frequently Asked Questions for customers, are available at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/FTX/.

Advisors

The FTX Debtors are represented by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal counsel and are assisted by Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC as financial advisor, Perella Weinberg Partners LP as investment banker, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP as special counsel and Landis Rath & Cobb LLP as Delaware counsel. The UCC is represented by Paul Hastings LLP as legal counsel, FTI Consulting as financial advisor, Jefferies LLC as investment banker and Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP as Delaware counsel.

1 In the case of Debtor West Realm Shires Inc., the filing date is November 14, 2022.

SOURCE FTX

Also from this source

FTX Debtors Receive Court Approval for Customer Bar Date of September 29, 2023

FTX Debtors Release Second Investigative Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.