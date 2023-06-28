FTX Debtors Receive Court Approval for Customer Bar Date of September 29, 2023

Online Customer Claims Portal to Launch in the Coming Days

WILMINGTON, Del., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Ltd. (d.b.a. FTX.com), and its affiliated debtors (together, the "FTX Debtors"), today announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court has set the "Customer Bar Date" for September 29, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

John J. Ray III, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Restructuring Officer of the FTX Debtors, said: "The establishment of the Customer Bar Date is an important milestone in the Chapter 11 cases. We look forward to launching our customer claims portal and continuing our efforts to maximize recovery for our creditors."

To streamline the claims process for customers, the FTX Debtors are finalizing an online claims portal at https://claims.ftx.com. The portal is not live yet and will launch in the coming days. When the portal is finalized and launched, the FTX Debtors will be noticing all known customers over the coming weeks via email and, for those for whom the FTX Debtors only have a physical mailing address, via mail. Notices will include instructions for how customers can submit proofs of claims.

U.S. Bankruptcy Court filings and other documents related to the court proceedings, including information on how to submit a claim, are available at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/FTX/.

Advisors

The FTX Debtors are represented by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal counsel and are assisted by Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC as financial advisor, Perella Weinberg Partners LP as investment banker, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP as special counsel and Landis Rath & Cobb LLP as Delaware counsel. The UCC is represented by Paul Hastings LLP as legal counsel, FTI Consulting as financial advisor, Jefferies LLC as investment banker and Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP as Delaware counsel.

SOURCE FTX

