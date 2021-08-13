FTX Partners With Brink for $450K Charitable Contribution

ANTIGUA, Antigua and Barbuda, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX, the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency exchange, today announced a $150K/year three-year commitment to Brink Technology, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Bitcoin community through developer fellowship and grant programs. It is Brink's first multi-year commitment from a crypto exchange.

As part of the partnership, FTX will cover the cost of Bitcoin developers going through their fellowship with Brink Technology. Founded by Bitcoin core contributors and Bitcoin education veterans, Brink strives not only to support currently active Bitcoin developers, but to create a pipeline of new engineering talent to keep Bitcoin's open-source software development thriving for years to come.

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX commented on the partnership, "Bitcoin is foundational to the entire crypto space, and Brink is doing phenomenal work recruiting and supporting a new generation of talent to keep the network strong. We believe educational programs and opportunities for research like this are essential and this partnership represents one of many initiatives FTX plans to make to further educate those looking to find ways to be a part of this new and expanding field."

Brink co-founder John Newbery adds, "Brink's mission is to provide support to open-source developers and strengthen the Bitcoin protocol and network. We're delighted that FTX is the first donor to commit to multiple years of funding, giving us the financial stability to make long term investments in Bitcoin's open-source developer community."

ABOUT FTX.COM

FTX .COM is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk. FTX.COM strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry. FTX.COM has grown quickly since its founding, becoming one of the most respected cryptocurrency exchanges in the world in less than 2 years.

To learn more about FTX.COM, please visit: https://ftx.com/

ABOUT BRINK TECHNOLOGIES

Brink exists to strengthen the Bitcoin protocol and network through fundamental research and development, and to support the Bitcoin developer community through funding, education, and mentoring. We support and mentor new contributors to open source Bitcoin development through our fellowship program, and support the work of established Bitcoin protocol engineers through our grants program.

