FTX Recovery Trust to Distribute Approximately $2.2 Billion to Creditors in Fourth Distribution on March 31, 2026

April 30, 2026 Record Date set for First Payments to Preferred Equity Holders on May 29, 2026

WILMINGTON, Del., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Ltd. (d/b/a. FTX.com) and the FTX Recovery Trust (collectively "FTX") today announced that, consistent with FTX's Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization (the "Plan"), FTX will commence distributions on March 31, 2026 to holders of allowed claims in the Plan's Convenience and Non-Convenience Classes that have completed the pre-distribution requirements (the "Fourth Distribution"). Eligible creditors should expect to receive funds from their selected distribution service provider (a "Distribution Service Provider"), either Bitgo, Kraken or Payoneer, within 1 to 3 business days from March 31, 2026. Subsequent record and payment dates will be announced in due course. Additionally, FTX today announced that, consistent with the Plan and Preferred Shareholder Agreement (D.I. 25932), an April 30, 2026 record date has been set for a May 29, 2026 payment to holders of preferred equity interests (the "Preferred Equity Holders").

In the Fourth Distribution, in accordance with the waterfall priorities set forth in the Plan:1

Allowed Class 5A Dotcom Customer Entitlement Claims will receive an incremental 18% distribution (96% cumulative distribution to date);

Allowed Class 5B U.S. Customer Entitlement Claims will receive a 5% distribution (100% cumulative distribution to date);

Allowed Classes 6A General Unsecured Claims and 6B Digital Asset Loan Claims will each receive a 15% distribution (100% cumulative distribution to date); and

Allowed Class 7 Convenience Claims will receive a cumulative 120% distribution.

Customers should be aware that by onboarding with a Distribution Service Provider, they have irrevocably elected to forego their right to receive cash distributions from FTX and have instead directed FTX to pay, directly to such Distribution Service Provider, any distributions to which they otherwise would be entitled to under the Plan. If customers have any questions related to the availability of the funds in their account with their selected Distribution Service Provider, they should contact customer support at their Distribution Service Provider directly.

To be eligible to receive a distribution on subsequent distribution dates, customers and other creditors must complete the following prior to their distribution record date:

Login to the FTX Customer Portal (https://claims.ftx.com) (applicable to customers).

Complete required Know Your Customer ("KYC") verification.

Submit the required tax forms.

Onboard with either BitGo, Kraken or Payoneer, FTX's Distribution Service Providers. FTX will provide instructions for onboarding with each of the Distribution Service Providers on the existing FTX Customer Portal.

For transferred claims, distributions will only be made to the transferee holder of an allowed claim that is processed and reflected on the official register of claims maintained by the Notice and Claims Agent as of future record dates, where the 21-day notice period has lapsed without objection. For more information, please visit: https://support.ftx.com/hc/en-us/sections/33189504164628-Distributions.

Preferred Equity Holder Payments

Initial payments are set to be made to eligible Preferred Equity Holders on May 29, 2026 (the "First Preferred Payment Date"), in accordance with the Preferred Shareholder Agreement and the Plan. Payments will be made from a trust (the "Preferred Shareholder Remission Fund Trust" or "PSRT"). In order for their eligibility to be verified and receive a payment from the PSRT on the First Preferred Payment Date, Preferred Equity Holders are required to complete the following steps by the April 30, 2026 record date:

Provide an executed ownership certification attesting to Preferred Equity Interests held.

Complete required KYC verification.

Submit required tax forms.

FTX will provide further details and instructions to Preferred Equity Holders regarding payment method and related steps and timelines.

Payments will be made to holders who will have provided all required information, successfully verified their eligibility and be registered as holders of record on the FTX docket as of the April 30, 2026 record date.

Outreach to Preferred Equity Holders began in January 2026. If you believe you are entitled to a future payment on account of Preferred Equity Interests and have not received an outreach to date, please visit the following link.

Phishing Advisory

Please remain aware of phishing emails that may look like they are from FTX and scam sites from channels that may appear to look like the FTX Customer Portal (https://claims.ftx.com). This is another reminder that FTX will never ask you to connect your wallets.

Additional Information

U.S. Bankruptcy Court filings, including the Plan and other documents related to the Court proceedings, are available at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/FTX/.

FTX Digital Markets Ltd. ("FTX DM") will be separately communicating distribution information for customers who have elected to have their claims administered by FTX DM.

Advisors

The FTX Recovery Trust is represented by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal counsel and are assisted by Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC as financial advisor, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP as special counsel and Landis Rath & Cobb LLP as Delaware counsel.

1 Actual distribution percentages may differ slightly due to rounding of the figures referenced above. Additional details regarding the amounts distributed by Class will be filed on the docket shortly after March 31, 2026.

SOURCE FTX