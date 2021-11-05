FTX US Adds TRM Labs to Compliance Tech Stack

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX US ("the Company"), a leading US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, today announced it has implemented a full suite of anti-financial crime compliance and risk management tools developed by TRM Labs ("TRM"), a blockchain intelligence provider. FTX US has integrated TRM's Transaction Monitoring and Forensics tools to monitor transactions on the platform for indicators of financial crime risk and investigate suspicious activity through integrated case management.

Brett Harrison, President of FTX US commented on today's news: "The integration of TRM Labs' compliance tech stack was a clear decision to make and an essential move for our organization. Knowing that compliance is of the utmost importance, our approach to the business is to ensure our platform uses the most advanced risk management tools on the market, so that our users can trade with ease and peace of mind."

This announcement comes amid rapid growth and expansion at FTX US. The Company recently announced the completion of its acquisition of regulated futures exchange LedgerX and subsequent rebrand to FTX US Derivatives, which followed the launch of a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace in October.

Harrison continued, "With the establishment of FTX US Derivatives and our entrance into regulated options and futures trading, it is imperative for our organization to deliver industry leading compliance tools for our user base. Our addition of TRM Labs demonstrates our commitment to using the most cutting edge technology available for this purpose."

TRM's risk intelligence platform is used by financial institutions, crypto businesses, law enforcement and regulatory agencies to monitor, detect and investigate financial crimes and fraud in the digital asset space, and comply with anti-money laundering regulatory requirements. TRM's proprietary technology provides automated alerts on high-risk activity and speeds the process of source and destination of funds tracing for investigators, which is key for compliance teams who need to stay on top of a large number of cases.

"Investing in the right compliance and risk management solutions can accelerate growth," said Esteban Castaño, CEO and co-founder of TRM Labs. "Fast-growing companies like FTX US are choosing TRM because we deliver the comprehensive data, asset coverage and cross-chain analytics they need to manage risk and unlock new opportunities."

About FTX US

FTX US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Its mission is for FTX US to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer US and international traders a platform that inspires their loyalty, and to become the market leading US regulated cryptocurrency exchange by volume within the next two years.

To learn more about FTX US, please visit: https://ftx.us/

ABOUT TRM LABS

TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence to organizations who need to monitor, detect and investigate crypto-related fraud and financial crime. Trusted by financial institutions, crypto businesses, and government agencies across the globe, TRM's platform includes tools for crypto wallet screening, transaction monitoring, VASP due diligence, and investigative tracing. www.trmlabs.com

