FTX US Reports Full-Year 2021 Trading Results and Provides Operational Update

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Realm Shires Services Inc. ("FTX US" or "the Company"), owner and operator of FTX US, a leading U.S.-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, today announced its business update for the 2021 calendar year.

Brett Harrison, President of FTX US, commented, "Throughout 2021, FTX US experienced exponential growth and established itself as a market leader in the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange landscape. We improved upon our compliance tech stack, acquired a CFTC regulated crypto futures and options trading platform, made key hires across our regulatory division, launched a cross-chain NFT marketplace, brought FTX Pay to a wider userbase, and much more. Since our inception in 2020, we have continued to grow and expand our U.S. operations, all while remaining compliant with regulators, and this is not set to slow down any time soon."

FTX US continued its momentum built up during previous quarters and finished 2021 with explosive growth across all sectors of the business. The Company maintained its position of being the largest of all digital asset exchanges in the US for liquidity, according to Cryptowatch , a title that has been held throughout all of 2021.

Throughout 2021, FTX US enhanced and expanded upon its product offerings to continue supplying the rapidly growing userbase with a regulatory compliant platform for interacting with digital assets. The Company saw its average daily trading volume hit a new all-time high of $812 million - a YoY increase of 608%, its userbase increase by 11,900%, and its total spot volume traded in the first full year of the platform's operation exceed $67 billion.

2021 Corporate Updates

Opened an office in Chicago to be the company's new U.S. headquarters.

to be the company's new U.S. headquarters. Rebranded the Blockfolio Mobile App to FTX.

Added big names in the sports and traditional finance space to the expansive roster of company spokespeople.

Launched FTX NFTs, a platform that allows FTX US users to mint and trade Solana and Ethereum NFTs, while also providing creators with full control over the NFT's life cycle.

Closed the acquisition of Ledger Holdings Inc., parent company of LedgerX LLC., a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulated digital currency futures & options exchange and clearinghouse.

Implemented a full suite of anti-financial crime compliance and risk management tools developed by TRM Labs, a blockchain intelligence provider.

Integrated Eventus Validus platform to conduct trade surveillance and risk monitoring.

Entered partnership with Stratos Jets Charters Inc to accept payments in crypto and fiat through FTX Pay.

