FTX Ventures Backs Edge Tradeworks to Deliver Transparency and Liquidity to Opaque Markets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Tradeworks, an innovative platform designed to address the demand for a more efficient, transparent and profitable way to trade whole loans, today announced a new strategic investor: FTX Ventures. This investment is part of their ongoing theme of investing in platforms that deliver transparency and liquidity to opaque markets.

John Roberts, Co-Founder & CEO of Edge Tradeworks, commented on the news, "We are excited to announce that Sam Bankman-Fried has invested with us. Sam and his team built FTX, one of the most successful cryptocurrency platforms in the world. He is a believer in using technology to deliver transparency, fairness, liquidity and performance. Sam believes we are well positioned to profit from the coming changes that digitization and blockchain will bring to the loan management process and to the banking business."

This investment is the latest in a series of FTX investments focused on firms in the financial industry that leverage technology to re-envision financial services making them accessible to the average person. Edge Tradeworks is finalizing a Series A round that will accelerate market expansion and will drive growth in both the loan trading and analytics subscription components of its platform. In addition, FTX Venture's investment fortifies the Company's plans to integrate blockchain technology into their product offerings.

Sam Bankman-Fried, Co-Founder & CEO of FTX, added, "The loan management and banking market is definitely a business that will be disrupted and fundamentally changed by technology. That's why I'm excited to invest in a firm that has been leading the charge when it comes to digitizing the consumer and commercial loan markets as a way to improve transparency and increase liquidity."

About Edge Tradeworks:

Edge Tradeworks was founded in 2016 to address the demand for a more efficient, transparent and profitable way to trade whole loans. Edge's robust technology offers deep analytics and data that empower bankers and analysts to make more informed decisions about their business, their market, their peers and the loans they trade.

To learn more, please visit: https://edgetradeworks.com/

