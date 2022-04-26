FTX.COM selects Eventus for global trade surveillance and risk monitoring on all of its markets

Builds on relationship established in December with FTX US for crypto spot, futures and options markets

NEW YORK and NASSAU, Bahamas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, and FTX.COM ("FTX"), a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced today that FTX has contracted with Eventus to deploy the firm's Validus platform for trade surveillance and risk monitoring on all FTX markets throughout the globe.

The firms made the announcement at the start of the FTX Crypto Bahamas conference, featuring collaboration and networking among leading players in the cryptocurrency and traditional finance industry. The move represents a substantial expansion of the relationship established late last year, when FTX US chose to deploy Validus for trade surveillance and risk monitoring on the FTX US spot market and on FTX US Derivatives, its licensed cryptocurrency futures and options exchange and clearinghouse.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We're incredibly honored that FTX.COM has placed its full confidence in our platform after experiencing first-hand its power and versatility for meeting compliance and regulatory goals. The exchange has made abundantly clear the importance of a fulsome trade surveillance program to its overall mission, and we're particularly pleased that FTX leaders recognize how Validus can meet its changing needs as the company continues to grow at such a stunning pace and establish new regulated markets in jurisdictions throughout the world."

Mike Castiglione, Eventus Director of Regulatory Affairs, Digital Assets, will speak on the U.S. Crypto Regulation panel of the Crypto Bahamas Conference on April 28.

About Eventus

Eventus is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

About FTX.COM

FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. FTX strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry. FTX has grown quickly since its founding, becoming one of the most respected cryptocurrency exchanges in the world in two years. To learn more about FTX.COM, please visit: https://ftx.com .

SOURCE Eventus; FTX.COM