FTX.US Appoints Brett Harrison As President

BERKELEY, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Realm Shires Services Inc ("FTX.US"), today announced that Brett Harrison has been appointed as its President.

Mr. Harrison, an industry veteran with extensive expertise in developing traditional financial technology, will be FTX.US's first President, working closely with the senior leadership team to further establish FTX.US as the leading US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange. Growing FTX.US into the most trusted digital currency trading platform and exchange in the US market will be Mr. Harrison's primary goal in this new role.

Sam Bankman-Fried, Co-Founder and CEO of FTX.US, commented, "When we were at Jane Street, Brett was always the best developer to call when you absolutely had to get something online. He combined great technical skills (way better than mine!) with a clear view of the business needs and priorities. And most importantly, he's just a great guy. I'm really excited to work with him to help massively scale out FTX.US."

Mr. Harrison joins FTX.US from Citadel Securities, where he oversaw a team of over 100 engineers. During his tenure at Citadel, Mr. Harrison held senior technology leadership roles, first as the firm's Head of ETF Technology and subsequently as Head of Semi-Systematic Technology, encompassing the firm's Options, ETF, OTC, and ADR groups. Prior to his time at Citadel, Mr. Harrison and Mr. Bankman-Fried worked together at Jane Street for three years where Harrison led the firm's trading systems development group. Mr. Harrison began his career in finance at Jane Street as a college intern from Harvard University.

Mr. Harrison concluded, "Working with Sam at Jane Street was an incredibly rewarding experience, and I'm beyond excited to have the opportunity to do it again. I've been blown away by everything he and his teams have built over the last couple years. I'm honored to join them at this pivotal moment and help drive FTX.US's rapid growth."

