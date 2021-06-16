FTX.US Opens Chicago Office to Bolster US Presence

CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Realm Shires Services Inc ("FTX.US"), today announced the opening of its office in Chicago, Illinois. This move further solidifies FTX.US' commitment to becoming the market leading US regulated cryptocurrency exchange.

This new location for FTX.US marks yet another step forward as it continues developing its American presence and enhancing its US-based team. Chicago was chosen due to its status as a key financial hub and the office will be based in the vibrant West Loop neighborhood.

Brett Harrison, President of FTX.US, commented, "This is a vital next step for FTX.US. Chicago is one of the largest financial centers in the US and the depths of the talent pool here are endless. We look forward to drawing on this as we rapidly expand our team. Inclusion is a strong value of our company, and we intend to hire a workforce that reflects all of the brilliance and diversity of the city of Chicago."

This expansion will increase professional opportunities for the people of Chicago, as FTX.US builds out its ranks in software engineering, business development, legal and compliance, marketing and design, customer experience, and human resources.

Mr. Harrison concluded, "We want to be more than just a 'good neighbor' in the cities we operate in. Our goal is to become a thoughtful and dedicated member of the Chicago community. We look forward to forging deep connections with local institutions and community leaders and learning how we can best contribute to the city of Chicago."

