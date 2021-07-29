FTX.US Reports Mid-Year Trading Results and Provides Operational Update

BERKELEY, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Company Highlights

Average daily volume grew 150x YoY ( June 2020 vs June 2021 ); peak of $993 million during a 24-hour period on April 22, 2021 .

vs ); peak of $993 million during a 24-hour period on . Deepest liquidity of all US cryptocurrency exchanges per Cryptowatch rankings.

Launched FTX Pay, expanded geographic footprint and added to the executive team.

Initiated multiple sponsorship agreements to continue to build US brand presence.

West Realm Shires Services Inc ("FTX.US" or "the Company"), a leading US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, today announced its business and operational updates for 1H 2021.

As of today's date, according to Cryptowatch, FTX.US holds the #1 ranking in the US for liquidity, having maintained this ranking throughout most of the first half of 2021. Additionally, FTX.US carried a daily volume which ranged between ~$150 million and ~$1 billion for 1H 2021, further establishing the Company as a leading US cryptocurrency exchange by volume.

Brett Harrison, President of FTX.US stated, "The fact that we have achieved this growth in roughly one year since the launch of FTX.US is a testament to the hard-work and dedication of our entire team. Witnessing their drive to deliver industry-leading technology and service is something that humbles me every day, and together we will continue to strive for excellence in everything that we do. We're proud to share that our platform has offered investors the deepest liquidity in the US, despite the recent market volatility across all digital assets. But it's really just the beginning for FTX.US, and we see every success we experience as a mandate to keep building. Our mission is to be the preeminent cryptocurrency exchange in the US, and we will continue to rapidly scale our operations and expand our businesses this year and beyond."

1H 2021 Corporate Updates

FTX Pay, powered by FTX.US in the US, launched in May 2021 allowing users to receive payments in crypto or fiat currencies through a fast, secure, and low-fee payment processor. The FTX Pay platform allows users to receive payments according to individual requirements and to meet specific payment needs.

allowing users to receive payments in crypto or fiat currencies through a fast, secure, and low-fee payment processor. The FTX Pay platform allows users to receive payments according to individual requirements and to meet specific payment needs. The Company appointed Brett Harrison as President of FTX.US in May 2021 . Mr. Harrison's mission is to leverage his extensive financial and technical expertise gained at firms including Jane Street and Citadel Securities to expand FTX.US's operations.

as President of FTX.US in . Mr. Harrison's mission is to leverage his extensive financial and technical expertise gained at firms including and Citadel Securities to expand FTX.US's operations. The FTX.US Chicago office was opened in June 2021 , establishing the organization's key operations in one of the largest financial centers in the US.

1H 2021 Sponsorship Agreements

April 2021 – The Company secured naming rights to the Miami Heat basketball arena in a 19-year, $135 million deal, with the majority of that money going to local charitable efforts, notably including initiatives to prevent gun violence in the Miami Dade community .

– The Company secured naming rights to the Miami Heat basketball arena in a 19-year, deal, with the majority of that money going to local charitable efforts, notably including initiatives to prevent gun violence in the . June 2021 – The Company secured naming rights for major eSports organization 'Team SoloMid', to create 'TSM FTX' through a 10-year, $210 million deal. This deal was the largest of its kind in competitive e-gaming history.

– The Company secured naming rights for major eSports organization 'Team SoloMid', to create 'TSM FTX' through a 10-year, deal. This deal was the largest of its kind in competitive e-gaming history. June 2021 – FTX.US entered a multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball as its first official cryptocurrency exchange partner, the first league-wide crypto partnership in North American professional sports.

– FTX.US entered a multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball as its first official cryptocurrency exchange partner, the first league-wide crypto partnership in North American professional sports. June 2021 – The Company announced an equity stake partnership deal with Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, with both taking equity in FTX Trading Limited, which will see the two serve as ambassadors for FTX.COM and separately, for FTX.US.

Sina Nader, Chief Operating Officer of FTX.US concluded, "We've already surpassed so many impressive milestones, enhanced our operations, and expanded our brand's presence around the globe. We're excited to continue growing FTX.US through the development of innovative technology offerings and additional partnerships, and think we are well on our way to becoming the preferred US crypto exchange while providing a delightful experience for our customers!"

About FTX.US

FTX.US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up with customers in mind. Its mission is to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer US and international traders a platform that inspires their loyalty, and to become the leading US crypto exchange by volume within the next two years.

To learn more about FTX.US, please visit: https://ftx.us/

