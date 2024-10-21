FU Associates Ltd. Now Inclined

A new brand and expanded expertise for today's data rich world.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FU Associates, Ltd., a trusted partner in the public sector since 1981, is excited to announce it is rebranding as Inclined. This transformation reflects a renewed commitment to delivering advanced analytic and technology services that support more efficient, effective delivery of government services.

The company was founded on the belief that public sector clients deserve better. With a historical focus on supporting organizations with health IT missions, Inclined is committed to delivering deeper insights and transformative outcomes through innovative solutions tailored to the unique challenges faced by government agencies.

"We're redefining the standard for a technical partner," said Lena Trudeau, who acquired the firm in 2023 and serves as President & CEO. "Together, we will dig deep, think big, and go beyond – delivering more than you expect, and maybe even more than you thought possible."

Inclined is uniquely positioned to transform data into actionable intelligence, fueling AI-driven innovations that elevate service delivery and unlock new knowledge. By organizing data into meaningful information and contextualizing that information into deeper insights, Inclined empowers clients to make smarter, more impactful decisions.

The Inclined team is comprised of industry veterans with deep subject matter expertise and a commitment to delivering outcomes that matter. "We love solving problems – the more complex, the better." said Trudeau. "We're on a mission to help public sector organizations make life better for Americans."

For more information about Inclined and our services, please visit inclinedanalytics.com.

About Inclined:

Inclined is a woman-owned small business committed to helping public sector and public good organizations create long-lasting progress and forward momentum. Inclined's diverse team of technical experts bring advanced analytics to challenges large and small – delivering more than clients expect, and maybe even more than they thought possible.

SOURCE Inclined