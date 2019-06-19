FUBAR Films Looks to "Bridge the Gap" Between Digital Marketing and Video Production

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webby Award-nominated content creator Dan Nastro today announced the formation of his own video production agency, FUBAR Films. The new company will offer full-service video production, content development and video strategy for media outlets, brands and influencers.

Nastro, who has developed and produced video content for The Jonas Brothers, Music Choice and Vevo, will serve as the firm's Executive Producer and Director. His experiences at several media outlets has shown him the importance of being a liaison between video production and marketing groups. "We want to bridge the gap by being both a utility for larger agencies in need of premium video content as well as a service for brands," he says.

"I worked with Dan on a few projects of special interest to me during our shared time at Vevo," said Erik Huggers, former Vevo CEO. "He consistently showed an eagerness to work closely with the Marketing and Product departments to not only create dynamic content but ensure it was content in service to the larger Vevo brand. I'm sure with that attitude, along with his talents as a producer, his agency will find success."

Today's announcement follows the recent launch of Stadium Goods' "How To Wear Yeezys: The Spring Style Guide," which features FUBAR Films produced video content among photo and editorial elements. During a soft launch FUBAR Films has generated over 1.5 Million views for clients and worked with companies such as advertising agency The King Group and financial firm Morgan Stanley.

For more information on FUBAR Films, please contact info@fubarfilms.tv or visit www.fubarfilms.tv .

