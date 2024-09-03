Fucoidan Market to Grow by USD 109.6 Million (2024-2028) Due to Rising Health Awareness, AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends- The global fucoidan market size is estimated to grow by USD 109.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period. Growing health consciousness among consumers is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for fucoidan in pharmaceutical industry. However, stringent regulations on fucoidan poses a challenge. Key market players include ABLY, Inc., Biocorp Co. Ltd., Biosynth Ltd., Champion Co., Ltd., Fucoidan USA.com, Hi Q Marine Biotech International Ltd., Hongo Co.,Ltd., Inaba Foods USA Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kamerycah, Inc., KANEHIDE BIO Co.Ltd., Lemandou Chemicals, Marinova Pty Ltd., Merck KGaA, SeaHerb Co., LTD., SUGOI HEALTH, The Synergy Co., TOKAI BUSSAN CO., LTD., and Vesta Nutra.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global fucoidan market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Fucoidan Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.77% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 109.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.57 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Key countries Japan, China, US, Indonesia, and Germany Key companies profiled ABLY, Inc., Biocorp Co. Ltd., Biosynth Ltd., Champion Co., Ltd., Fucoidan USA.com, Hi Q Marine Biotech International Ltd., Hongo Co.,Ltd., Inaba Foods USA Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kamerycah, Inc., KANEHIDE BIO Co.Ltd., Lemandou Chemicals, Marinova Pty Ltd., Merck KGaA, SeaHerb Co., LTD., SUGOI HEALTH, The Synergy Co., TOKAI BUSSAN CO., LTD., and Vesta Nutra

Market Driver

The Fucoidan market is growing due to increasing awareness of its health benefits. This brown seaweed extract is rich in fucoidan, a type of sulfated polysaccharide. It's used in various industries, including food and pharmaceuticals, for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Companies are investing in research and development to expand its applications and improve production methods. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by consumer demand for natural health supplements.

The Fucoidan market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer interest in natural health supplements. This market is driven by the anti-inflammatory, anticoagulant, and antithrombotic properties of Fucoidan, a component found in certain types of brown seaweed like Undaria pinnatifida and Fucus vesiculosus. Microalgae, such as Euglena Gracilis, also produce Fucoidan. Beta-glucans, another popular health ingredient, are often found in combination with Fucoidan in nutraceuticals. Farmers are investing in the production of high-quality Fucoidan, ensuring purity and minimizing contaminants, including heavy metals. Pharmaceutical and healthcare companies are developing Fucoidan-based health care products, including dietary supplements in the form of capsules and powders, as well as functional foods and beverages. Clinical trials are ongoing to further explore Fucoidan's benefits for heart disease, stroke, and inflammation. The market is expected to continue growing as consumer demand for natural, immune-boosting ingredients increases. Currency devaluation may impact prices, but the long-term benefits and consumer interest in Fucoidan are expected to drive market growth. Other types of algae, such as Kombu, Wakame, and Mozuku, are also sources of Fucoidan and contribute to the market trend.

Explore a 360° Analysis of the Market: Unveil the Impact of AI. For complete insights- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The Fucoidan market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness about its health benefits. This seaweed-derived compound is rich in fucoidan, a type of complex sugar that exhibits antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immune-boosting properties. Companies are investing in research and development to produce high-quality Fucoidan supplements, leading to an expansion of the market. Consumers are showing interest in these supplements due to their potential health advantages, driving market growth.

The Fucoidan market is on the rise, driven by growing consumer interest in natural health supplements derived from Brown seaweed. Key sources include Kombu, Wakame, Mozuku, and others. Fucoidan offers various health benefits, such as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immune-boosting properties. These properties make Fucoidan an attractive solution for addressing chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and immune disorders. Fucoidan comes in various application types, including capsules, powders, and functional foods & beverages. Brands like Seaherb and Marinova lead the market with sustainable health solutions. Sourced from wild seaweeds and marine resources, Fucoidan is also gaining popularity in healthcare, cosmetics, and dermatology due to its anti-aging properties. As consumer health awareness grows, the demand for Fucoidan in ingestible formulations is increasing. Fucoidan's antitumor, antiviral, and anti-angiogenic properties make it a valuable addition to the natural health products industry. Overall, the Fucoidan market presents significant opportunities for businesses in the foods, beverages, and supplements sectors.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This fucoidan market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Powder

1.2 Capsule

1.3 Others Application 2.1 Pharmaceutical

2.2 Dietary Supplements

2.3 Cosmetics Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Powder- Fucoidan powder, derived from oceanic brown seaweed, is a valuable ingredient in various industries due to its health benefits. This powder is rich in dietary fiber, aiding in satiety, weight control, and digestion. It also contains essential vitamins and minerals like iodine, calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium, and phosphorus. Fucoidan is available in two forms - light brown for food applications and off-white for cosmetics. It is easily soluble in water, resulting in a clear and transparent solution with a light brown hue. Fucoidan offers numerous health benefits, including anti-oxidative, anti-tumor, anti-virus, anti-coagulation properties, cholesterol reduction, tissue regeneration promotion, and inflammation amelioration. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties boost the immune system. The pharmaceutical industry utilizes fucoidan for these reasons, driving the growth of the fucoidan powder market during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

Fucoidan, a complex sulfated polysaccharide, is primarily extracted from brown seaweeds such as Kombu, Wakame, and Mozuku. This natural compound is gaining popularity due to its numerous health benefits. Fucoidan is rich in antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. It also possesses anti-inflammatory properties, making it an effective remedy for inflammation-related conditions. Moreover, fucoidan is known for its immune-boosting properties, making it an excellent natural health supplement. Fucoidan is available in various forms, including capsules, powders, and functional foods and beverages. It is also found in some natural health products and foods, such as seaweed snacks and soups. With increasing health awareness, the demand for fucoidan and other natural antioxidants is on the rise. Fucoidan is also known for its antitumor, antiviral, anticoagulant, and anti-angiogenic properties, making it a valuable addition to the natural health industry. Additionally, microalgae and beta-glucans are other natural compounds that offer similar health benefits and are sometimes used in combination with fucoidan.

Market Research Overview

Fucoidan, a complex sulfated polysaccharide derived from Brown seaweed, has gained significant attention for its numerous health benefits. Sourced from various seaweeds like Kombu, Wakame, Mozuku, and others, Fucoidan is known for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immune-boosting properties. These natural health supplements come in various forms, including capsules and powders, and are used as functional foods and beverages. Consumer interest in Fucoidan is on the rise due to its potential role in managing chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and immune disorders. The application types of Fucoidan extend to healthcare and cosmetics. Sustainable health solutions are ensured through responsible seaweed sourcing from wild seaweeds and marine resources. Aging-related processes, dermatology, and skincare are other areas where Fucoidan shows promise. Fucoidan's antitumor, antiviral, anticoagulant, and anti-angiogenic properties make it a valuable addition to nutritional foods, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements. Ensuring quality control, purity, and safety is crucial, with considerations for contaminants like heavy metals. Farmers and researchers continue to explore the potential of Fucoidan through clinical trials, while currency devaluation and other economic factors impact the market. Other marine resources like microalgae, Beta-glucans, and Euglena Gracilis also offer health benefits, adding to the diversity of the natural health products industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Powder



Capsule



Others

Application

Pharmaceutical



Dietary Supplements



Cosmetics

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio