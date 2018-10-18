Fudan EMBA Programs Share Top 40 Glory in the Latest FT Ranking

The four FDSM programs named in the rankings include Fudan University–Washington University EMBA Program, Fudan University–BI Norwegian Business School MBA Programme, Fudan University–The University of Hong Kong IMBA Programme and Fudan EMBA Program.

The ranking showed that Fudan–Washington EMBA Program finished 6th globally, the 7th time it has made into the top 10 in 7 consecutive years. Its average ranking has remained at No. 1 in mainland China and its graduates are the second highest-paid globally. Fudan–BI MBA Programme ranked No. 29 worldwide, and stood at the 3rd in the sub-ranking of global part-time MBAs and the No.1 in career development rank among part-time MBAs. Fudan–HKU IMBA Programme ranked 35th globally, 4th in the category of part-time MBA programs, and its alumni enjoy a rate of income growth that is the second fastest in the world. Fudan EMBA Program came in 40th in FT Global Ranking, having placed within the top 40 for 3 consecutive years.

Among the business schools in mainland China, FDSM is not only the first to ever enter the ranking, but also the one to have the biggest number of programs in the Ranking. Meanwhile, a total of more than 600 students from FDSM are involved in producing the rankings, the largest student body of any of the top 100 finishers.

An overview of the history of FDSM's participation in the rankings over the past decade suggests strong consistency and stability in its position, which underscores the verifiability, reliability and trustworthiness of the results. Throughout the years, in strict compliance with FT Global EMBA Ranking rules and procedures, the School has submitted authentic information and subjected itself to evaluations by international authoritative institutions in an objective, truthful and all-around manner.

Of the four programs in the ranking, there are wholly homegrown, Chinese-only EMBA and dual-degree programs collaborated with overseas partners. This demonstrates the School's commitment to internationalization and is also a sign of great strides that have been made in nurturing talents on its own.

