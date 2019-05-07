Fudan Microelectronics Group Selects Synopsys' DesignWare Bluetooth IP for Smart IoT System-on-Chips

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

Fudan Microelectronics Group selects Synopsys' DesignWare Bluetooth Controller and PHY IP to deliver ultra-low-power MCUs for IoT applications

to deliver ultra-low-power MCUs for IoT applications The DesignWare Bluetooth IP operates below one-volt supply for extended battery life and offers an integrated matching network to reduce bill-of-materials

Synopsys has also released its latest generation of low-power wireless IP enabling concurrent connectivity across Bluetooth 5.1, Thread, and Zigbee networks

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Fudan Microelectronics Group has selected Synopsys' silicon-proven DesignWare® Bluetooth 5.0 Controller and PHY for its ultra-low-power general-purpose microcontrollers (MCUs) for IoT applications. Fudan selected Synopsys' Bluetooth 5.0 IP due its differentiated power, area, and ease of SoC integration compared to competitive solutions. In addition, the latest generation of Synopsys' low-power wireless IP allows concurrent connectivity across Bluetooth 5.1 and 802.15.4 Thread and Zigbee standards, enabling more flexibility and differentiation in connected devices. The DesignWare Bluetooth IP is qualified in accordance with the Bluetooth SIG and Thread Group procedures and is compliant with the Zigbee specifications.

"For our complex, ultra-low-power general-purpose MCUs, we needed a compact, low-power wireless interface solution that delivers the required features, high-quality, and robustness," said Gang Zhang, security and identification director at Fudan Microelectronics Group. "To meet such requirements, we selected Synopsys' proven DesignWare Bluetooth Controller and PHY IP solutions. Through our evaluation process, we quickly realized that the Synopsys Bluetooth 5 IP offers the lowest power, smallest die size, and easiest path to SoC integration."

"As an active member of the Bluetooth SIG, Synopsys has been participating in multiple working groups to help define the latest Bluetooth 5.1 specification," said John Koeter, vice president of marketing for IP at Synopsys. "By providing a fully-compliant and interoperable low-power wireless IP solution that supports Bluetooth 5.1, Zigbee, and Thread, we are enabling companies like Fudan to integrate the latest Bluetooth functionality into their IoT designs with less risk."

Availability

The DesignWare Controller and PHY IP solutions for Bluetooth 5/5.1, Thread, and Zigbee are available now in 55- and 40-nm processes.

About DesignWare IP

Synopsys is a leading provider of high-quality, silicon-proven IP solutions for SoC designs. The broad DesignWare IP portfolio includes logic libraries, embedded memories, embedded test, analog IP, wired and wireless interface IP, security IP, embedded processors, and subsystems. To accelerate prototyping, software development and integration of IP into SoCs, Synopsys' IP Accelerated initiative offers IP prototyping kits, IP software development kits, and IP subsystems. Synopsys' extensive investment in IP quality, comprehensive technical support, and robust IP development methodology enable designers to reduce integration risk and accelerate time-to-market. For more information on DesignWare IP, visit https://www.synopsys.com/designware.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

