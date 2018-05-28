Fudan-Si Yuan Global Leader Forum 2018 Meets in Shanghai

"Fudan University is one of the first Chinese universities to have established a modern business administration education system," said Mr. Yonghao GUI, Executive Vice President of Fudan University when delivering a speech at the event. "In an era increasingly characterized by the reshaping of the international order and models of governance alongside a convergence of science and technology driven by rapid change and innovation, it behooves Fudan University to take on the responsibility of assisting in the transformation of Chinese economy. The university expects School of Management to unceasingly embrace cutting-edge management concepts and create an innovative model for talent development based on local business practices, with the aim of becoming a pioneer in exploring and developing a unique approach to management education in China."

Mr. Ren WANG, in his keynote speech entitled "Genomic Technologies for a Transformative Change of Global Food and Agriculture", first enumerated several of mankind's unremitting efforts to address food issues and explained that the two big challenges today are the lack of variety in our sources of grain and the heightened level of risk in the safety of the food chain, drawing the conclusion that these issues can only be dealt with through a transformation of our agricultural and food systems, and that genomic technologies is an important tool in helping the systems achieve this transformation.

Lord Charles POWELL, in his speech entitled "Brexit & Globalization", elaborated on the historical ties between Britain and Continental Europe and provided his analysis of the root cause of Britain's exit from the European Union and forecast of the issues that Britain will face post-Brexit. He also provided his unique insight into the future of the Sino-British relationship.

Mr. Ken WILCOX, in his speech entitled "China and the US: Disagree or Collaborate?", reviewed the history of the relationship between the two countries, examining from each side's perspective their respective advantages. In conclusion, he emphasized that in the context of the new globalization, the two countries can achieve win-win results only through long-term cooperation.

In his speech entitled "Globalization & Anti-Globalization", Mr. Ronnie C. Chan analyzed the roles and positioning of major countries and country groupings, with a focus on China, the US and Europe, as the world continues on the path to further globalization. He noted that China and the US need act wisely and make a bigger effort in terms of their future cooperation when facing the challenges in the realms of trade, technology and capital.

Hosted by Prof. Xiongwen LU, the four guests then held a round-table discussion around the topics of transgenic food safety, Sino-British relations, financial regulation and China's soft power, while also interacting with and receiving positive feedbacks from the audience.

Founded in 2014, the Fudan Global Leader Forum has previously convened four times, with the goal of bringing together leaders from a wide range of industries and disciplines, where different opinions could be held forth on and discussed while meaningful conclusions could be drawn, providing possible solutions for issues faced by all of mankind as we look towards the future. The Si Yuan Foundation, founded by Fudan University alumnus Tseng Tao CHEN and his wife Mrs. Chen Hsu Ching Ming, formally becomes the title sponsor of Fudan Global Leader Forum this year.

In the afternoon of the same day, School of Management also established the Second Term of International Advisory Board and held its First Plenary Meeting.

