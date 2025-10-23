Fudo Security Recognized as a Product, Innovation, and Overall Leader in KuppingerCole's 2025 Leadership Compass for Secure Remote Access (SRA) for OT/ICS

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fudo Security, a leading provider of secure remote access and privileged session management solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Product Leader, Innovation Leader, and Overall Leader in KuppingerCole Analysts AG's Leadership Compass 2025: Secure Remote Access for OT/ICS.

The independent analyst report evaluates global Secure Remote Access (SRA) solutions that protect industrial and critical infrastructure environments. Fudo Security's inclusion in three leadership categories highlights its advanced capabilities in agentless deployment, AI-based session monitoring, and Zero Trust access control.

According to the report, "Fudo Security leads the Product Leadership ranking, followed by Palo Alto Networks and SSH Communications Security." It further states that "Fudo's AI capabilities are used for biometric behavior analysis, SSH session summaries, and risk-based access decisions."

"Being recognized by KuppingerCole as a leader across Product, Innovation, and Overall categories confirms Fudo's strength in protecting the world's most critical environments," said Patryk Brozek, CEO of Fudo Security. "Our AI-driven approach to session monitoring and access control allows organizations to reduce risk without slowing operations. This acknowledgment reflects our commitment to making industrial cybersecurity both intelligent and accessible."

The Leadership Compass 2025: Secure Remote Access for OT/ICS assesses vendors based on product features, innovation, and market presence. Fudo Enterprise was highlighted for the following capabilities:

Agentless architecture for fast, low-friction deployment





AI-powered behavioral and biometric analysis for anomaly detection





Dynamic tunneling supporting OT protocols without VPNs





Granular role-based controls and automated credential rotation





Full session recording and forensic audit capabilities

Fudo Security is a global cybersecurity company specializing in secure remote access and intelligent privileged session management. Headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, with offices in the United States and partners worldwide, Fudo delivers agentless, AI-enhanced solutions trusted by organizations across energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure sectors.

