Fuel & Elevate's Hemp Drinks Sweep America's Best Awards!

Fuel Your Body, Elevate Your Mind!

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel & Elevate, the visionary hemp-derived functional beverage brand, is thrilled to announce its unprecedented success at the 2024 America's Best Hemp Beverage Competition. The company walked away with an impressive nine Double Gold Medals, including four "Best of the West" titles, four "America's Best" recognitions, and a highly coveted Best in Show award for its Café Mocha blend.

(9) Double Gold Medals, Including a Best In Show

Fuel & Elevate submitted four of its hemp-infused instant functional coffees, all of which were awarded top honors. These included the flavors Keto-Cream & Sugar, Vanilla Latte, Salted Caramel, and the award-winning Café Mocha, which took home the Best in Show distinction.

"In a rapidly growing and increasingly competitive market, we couldn't be prouder to have Fuel & Elevate recognized by America's Best," said Michael Hayford, Chief Imagineer of Fuel & Elevate. "This accomplishment proves that an adult functional beverage can taste amazing while enhancing cognitive function, reducing stress, and boosting energy. Or, as we like to say, 'Fuel Your Body, Elevate Your Mind!"

A Prestigious Award for an Innovative Brand

America's Best Spirits is one of the most respected competitions in the beverage industry, judged by a panel of premier sommeliers, retail buyers, and industry experts. Winning nine Double Gold Medals demonstrates the outstanding quality, innovation, and effectiveness of Fuel & Elevate's products. These accolades highlight the brand's commitment to crafting beverages that resonate with consumers' health-conscious lifestyles while delivering exceptional taste.

Fuel & Elevate's success is driven by its unique formulation, including hemp-derived THC and CBD, nootropics, adaptogens, energy boosters, and all-natural ingredients. Designed for taste and functionality, these beverages elevate mood, improve focus, lower stress, and boost energy without the jitters or crash.

The Future of Functional Beverages

With the functional beverage market rapidly growing, the recognition from America's Best Spirits positions Fuel & Elevate as a frontrunner in the industry. These awards spotlight the brand's ability to tap into current consumer preferences, including wellness, sustainability, and premium quality.

By listening to the needs of coffee lovers, cannabis enthusiasts, and health-conscious individuals, Fuel & Elevate has crafted a product lineup that bridges the gap between indulgence and wellness.

Fuel & ** Elevate's ** Award-Winning Offerings

Keto-Cream & Sugar, Café Mocha (Best in Show), Vanilla Latte, and Salted Caramel offer various flavor profiles and benefits, from focused energy to relaxation.

Join the Movement

Fuel & Elevate's beverages are available now, and to celebrate their win, they are offering 30% off and free shipping use code America30 and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Whether you're a morning coffee drinker, a fitness enthusiast, or simply seeking to enhance your daily rituals, Fuel & Elevate invites you to experience the future of functional beverages.

Learn more about our award-winning blends at www.fuelandelevate.com .

Media Contact: Michael Hayford

Chief Imagineer, Fuel & Elevate

[email protected]

619-838-8492

**About Fuel & Elevate**

Fuel & Elevate, by Cognitive Brands, is on a mission to empower individuals to live their best lives through functional, hemp-infused beverages. By incorporating nootropics, adaptogens, and hemp extracts, Fuel & Elevate marries wellness with flavor to elevate both mind and body. Discover a product that's good for you and tastes even better.

SOURCE Cognitive Brands LLC