Fuel Additives Market in APAC to grow by USD 870.28 mn from 2021 to 2026 | Rising Demand for ULSD to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The rising demand for ULSD is one of the key drivers supporting the fuel additives market growth in APAC. ULSD requires a high use of fuel additives such as cetane improvers, octane improvers, antioxidants, and corrosion inhibitors. The improved cetane numbers of ULSD fuel types can reduce fuel consumption, noise and vast smoke exhaust, and emissions. However, the use of ULSD helps improve combustion efficiency and the quick start of the engine in cold weather conditions. The adoption of cetane, cold flow, and octane improvers is expected to increase due to the rise in the use of ULSD fuel types. Fuel additives to inhibit corrosion and increase lubricity are also added to ULSD to prevent unacceptable engine wear and increase the performance of vehicles. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the fuel additives market in APAC during the forecast period.



Market Challenges - The growing demand for electric vehicles in the automotive industry is one of the factors hindering the fuel additives market growth in APAC. Concerns regarding environmental sustainability have led vendors in the automotive industry to manufacture electric vehicles to reduce emissions. Significantly, the growing demand for electric vehicles in countries such as India , China , Japan , and others is expected to pose a threat to fuel additives. For example, in 2019, more than 2 million electric cars were sold globally, and China accounted for half of the total sales. This will be a major challenging factor for fuel additives manufacturers across the world. Thus, the growing innovation and research for alternative fuel technologies are expected to hinder the growth of the fuel additives market in APAC.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The fuel additives market in APAC report is segmented by Application (Diesel fuel additives, Gasoline fuel additives, Aviation fuel additives, and Others) and Geography (China, Japan, India, Australia, and the Rest of APAC).

45% of the market's growth will originate from China during the forecast period. China is the key market for fuel additives market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The emergence of a manufacturing hub will facilitate the fuel additives market in APAC growth in China over the forecast period.

during the forecast period. China is the key market for fuel additives market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The emergence of a manufacturing hub will facilitate the fuel additives market in APAC growth in over the forecast period. The fuel additives market share growth in APAC by the diesel fuel additives segment will be significant during the forecast period. Diesel fuel additives accounted for the largest share in the fuel additives market in APAC in 2021. They are witnessing high demand due to the increasing consumption of ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) fuel. This is because ULSD fuel requires a high volume of additives. Thus, the high consumption of diesel in countries like China and India is driving the segment. Such an increase in demand for diesel fuel additives will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

The fuel additives market in APAC is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R&D, quality, price, marketing strategies, market expansion, investments, and distribution networks to compete in the market.

Afton Group



Baker Hughes Co.



BASF SE



Chevron Corp.



Clariant International Ltd.



Croda International Plc



Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.



Exxon Mobil Corp.



Innospec Inc.



The Lubrizol Corp.

Fuel Additives Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 870.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.01 Performing market contribution China at 45% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Afton Group, Baker Hughes Co., BASF SE, Chevron Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Innospec Inc., and The Lubrizol Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 07 Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 09: Value Chain Analysis: Sprciality Chemicals

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 21: Application Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Application

5.3 Diesel fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Diesel fuel additives- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Diesel fuel additives- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Gasoline fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Gasoline fuel additives- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Gasoline fuel additives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Aviation fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Aviation fuel additives- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Aviation fuel additives- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Others- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Others- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 32: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 33: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison

7.3 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026($ million)

Exhibit 36: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Japan- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Japan- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026(%)

7.5 India- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: India- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Australia- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising demand for ULSD

8.1.2 Growing demand for fuel from end-user industries

8.1.3 Increasing demand for biofuels

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Growing demand for electric vehicles in the automotive industry

8.2.2 Rising need for renewable clean fuel

8.2.3 Stringent regulations and policies

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 New developments in fuel additives

8.3.2 Growing demand for multifunctional additives

8.3.3 Increasing popularity of mobile power plants

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive Scenario

9.2 Overview

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 49: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Afton Group

Exhibit 52: Afton Group - Overview

Exhibit 53: Afton Group - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Afton Group - Key offerings

10.4 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 55: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Baker Hughes Co.- Key news

Exhibit 58: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus

10.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 60: BASF SE - Overview

Exhibit 61: BASF SE - Business segments

Exhibit 62: BASF SE- Key news

Exhibit 63: BASF SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.6 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 65: Chevron Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Chevron Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 67: Chevron Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 68: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Clariant International Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 73: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Croda International Plc

Exhibit 75: Croda International Plc - Overview

Exhibit 76: Croda International Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Croda International Plc - Key news

Exhibit 78: Croda International Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Croda International Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 82: Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 83: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 84: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 86: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Innospec Inc.

Exhibit 88: Innospec Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 89: Innospec Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 90: Innospec Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 91: Innospec Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 The Lubrizol Corp.

Exhibit 92: The Lubrizol Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 93: The Lubrizol Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 94: The Lubrizol Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 95: The Lubrizol Corp. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$?

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 97: Research Methodology

Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 99:Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations

