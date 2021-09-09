Fuel Additives Market Size to increase by $ 1.64 Bn during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Sep 09, 2021, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fuel additives market is expected to grow by USD 1.64 billion at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period of 2021-2025. Technavio report is compiled of research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis on different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies.
Top players covered in Fuel Additives Market Report:
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Croda International Plc
- Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.
- Eurenco
- Evonik Industries AG
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Functional Products Inc.
- Infineum International Ltd.
- Innospec Inc.
- Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd.
The fuel additives market will be driven by the increasing demand for biofuels. In addition, the rising demand for ULSD and the growing demand for fuel from end-user industries will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.
- Fuel Additives Market Split by Type
- Deposit control additives
- Cetane improvers
- Antioxidants
- Cold flow improvers
- Others
- Fuel Additives Market Split by Application
- Diesel fuel additives
- Gasoline fuel additives
- Aviation fuel additives
- Others
- Fuel Additives Market Split by Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2025.
The fuel additives market research report shed light on foremost regions: APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global fuel additives industry by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the global fuel additives industry in 2025?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global fuel additives industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global fuel additives market?
Fuel additives market research report presents critical information and factual data about fuel additives industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the fuel additives market study.
The product range of the fuel additives industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the fuel additives market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.
The fuel additives market research report gives an overview of the fuel additives industry by analyzing various key segments of this fuel additives market based on the type, application, and geography industries. The regional distribution of the fuel additives market is across the globe is considered for this fuel additives industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the fuel additives market during 2021-2025.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Diesel fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Gasoline fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aviation fuel additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Deposit control additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cetane improvers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Antioxidants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cold flow improvers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Croda International Plc
- Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.
- Eurenco
- Evonik Industries AG
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Functional Products Inc.
- Infineum International Ltd.
- Innospec Inc.
- Qatar Fuel Additives Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
