Fuel Capital Group, Inc. Announces the Launch of Installment Loan Program

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Capital Group, Inc. announces the addition of their fully online, 100% paperless installment loan program allowing them to truly be the one-stop solution for motorcycle dealers. Their new loan program allows them to offer financing for new and used motorcycles with all the benefits that dealers have become accustomed to with their leasing program.

The Fuel Capital Group, Inc. Installment Loan Program provides dealers even more opportunities to help their clients finance motorcycles and get funded fast, with a completely paperless process. Additionally, they offer prime, near prime, and subprime financing, as well as service contracts, GAP, and tire and wheel protection. With easy, and nearly instant financing options, Fuel Capital Group, Inc. continues to offer even more business solutions that allow dealers to move more inventory and generate more repeat business.

What allows Fuel Capital Group, Inc. to offer innovative solutions, is their commitment to a technology- driven platform. With the use of this platform, prospective buyers can complete the application process securely and entirely online through the use of DocuSign. As a result, a funding commitment is acquired, on average, within 48 hours.

With the launch of their loan program, Fuel Capital Group, Inc. has continued to show their commitment to becoming the dealer-preferred choice for all motorcycle finance needs. Rick Collins, President and CEO of Fuel Capital Group, Inc is quoted as saying "This is a major step for Fuel Capital Group, Inc. as we strive to be the One-Stop Shop for Powersports Financing. Our Lease program has been widely accepted by our dealer partners. The addition of the Loan Program continues our commitment to listening to our dealer's needs as we strive to be their first choice in Powersports Finance."

About Fuel Capital Group, Inc.

Fuel Capital Group, Inc. is a full spectrum motorcycle lender founded in 2018. Fuel's mission is to become the one-stop solution for Powersports dealers by offering a variety of finance options. Fuel's technology driven approach results in a fast approval and funding process with an average funding time of 48 hours. The company prides itself on a dealer service driven program to help dealers sell more motorcycles and generate more repeat business.

For more information, visit https://www.fuelcapitalgroup.com/ Visit us on Facebook at: FuelCapitalGroup or LinkedIn at: Fuel-Capital-Group

Contact:

Stephen Pietrowicz

(315) 415-8291

[email protected]

SOURCE Fuel Capital Group, Inc.