Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association Celebrates Tenth Annual National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day

Today, the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) joins the nation in celebrating the tenth annual National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day.

National Hydrogen Day

National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day is observed on October 8 (10.08), in recognition of the atomic weight of hydrogen - 1.008. Hydrogen is essential for decarbonization and provides fuel, feedstock, and power to wide-ranging sectors both in the U.S and across the globe. In recent years this celebration has even grown international attention with wide-ranging support seen around the world including Canada, Australia, Europe, and more.

"The Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA), all of our members, and the collective industry, work hard to make every day National Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Day," said Mr. Wolak. "Today marks our tenth annual celebration, and since FCHEA created the day and it was first recognized in 2014, the United States' hydrogen sector has grown tremendously. We have moved out of the lab and into the marketplace as a vital industry capable of leveraging the abundant resources and robust industrial sector of our country to spur energy innovation, decarbonization, and economic growth."

"Since our first Hydrogen Day celebration our industry has experienced monumental growth and recognition as a critical element in achieving our nation's energy, environmental, and economic goals," said Mr. Wolak. "The United States has now solidified itself as the global leader in hydrogen technology. This progress is exemplified by the announcement of seven Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs and the historic tax incentives enacted as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. However, there is still much more work to be done. In order to unlock the full benefits of hydrogen over the next ten years, the industry needs policy certainty and flexibility moving forward. FCHEA looks forward to continuing to work across both sides of the political aisles to promote the benefits of hydrogen and achieve success for our industry and the nation."

"FCHEA and our members would also like to thank Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), as well as Congressman Jim Costa (D-CA), for introducing S.RES 829 and H.RES 1520 which highlights the importance of this day and our industry in helping achieve energy independence, economic prosperity, and decarbonization," added Mr. Wolak. "We value their leadership and will continue our work in Washington and across the country to ensure the needs of our industry are met."

About the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association

The Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) is the industry association for hydrogen in the United States representing more than one hundred leading organizations and partners advancing production, distribution, and use of innovative, clean, safe, and reliable hydrogen energy. Visit us online at www.fchea.org.

