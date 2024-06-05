Fuel Cell Market size is set to grow by USD 25.26 billion from 2024-2028, Growing demand for efficient and clean energy sources boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fuel cell market size is estimated to grow by USD 25.26 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 30.57% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global fuel cell market 2024-2028

Fuel Cell Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.57% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 25262.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and

Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, UK, and China Key companies profiled Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy

Corp., Ceres Power Holdings plc, Doosan Corp.,

FuelCell Energy Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.,

General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd.,

Hyundai Motor Co., Intelligent Energy Ltd.,

KYOCERA Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Ltd., Niterra Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp.,

Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton

Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, SFC Energy AG,

Toshiba Corp., and Watt Fuel Cell Corp.

Market Driver

The fuel cell market faces an initial financial hurdle due to higher upfront costs compared to alternative technologies. Capital costs are a significant factor influencing product selection, potentially hindering fuel cell adoption. However, governments worldwide, including the US, South Korea, Germany, Japan, and the UK, are investing in Research and Development (R&D) to reduce costs and increase fuel cell deployment.

The anticipated cost decline is expected to boost adoption and encourage further R&D investment during the forecast period, making fuel cell technology more attractive and feasible for businesses.

The Fuel Cell market is experiencing significant growth, with vehicles and power generation being key applications. Fuel cells convert chemical energy into electricity through a reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, producing only water as a byproduct. The technology is gaining traction due to its efficiency and environmental benefits. Companies are investing in research and development to improve fuel cell performance and reduce costs.

Microbial fuel cells are a new trend, using bacteria to generate electricity. The market is also seeing increased adoption in transportation, particularly in buses and trucks. Additionally, fuel cells are being used in residential and commercial power generation, providing a reliable and sustainable energy source. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand for clean energy solutions.

Market Challenges

The hydrogen fuel cell market faces significant challenges due to high production costs. Electrolysis, used to create hydrogen from water, is energy-intensive and costly. Additionally, the expense of building and maintaining hydrogen fueling stations contributes to the high price.

In India , a single hydrogen fuel cell costs over USD600 , making subsidies necessary for competitiveness. Factors like complex materials and low economies of scale are also hindering market growth. Despite anticipated cost reductions, the high price remains a major obstacle for widespread adoption.

The use of renewable energy sources, such as hydrogen, is a growing trend, but the availability and accessibility of these resources remain concerns. Additionally, safety and reliability are key issues that must be addressed to gain consumer trust and confidence in fuel cell technology. Overall, the fuel cell industry must overcome these challenges to achieve commercial success and widespread implementation.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 PEMFC

1.2 PAFC

1.3 SOFC

1.4 Others Application 2.1 Transport

2.2 Stationary

2.3 Portable Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 PEMFC- The Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) market is growing due to the advantages of these fuel cells. PEMFCs use a water-based electrolyte and operate at lower temperatures, making them efficient for various applications. They have fast start-up times, low emissions, and are preferred for their reliability and higher efficiency. Major vendors, such as Ballard Power Systems and PLUG POWER, focus on this product type due to its benefits. Government subsidies and eligibility for feed-in tariffs are driving the installation of PEMFCs in residential and commercial buildings. The development of zero-energy buildings is also expected to increase their adoption. PEMFCs generate water as the only waste product and are highly reliable, making them an attractive option for clean energy solutions.

Research Analysis

The Fuel Cell Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of clean energy technologies in various sectors. Fuel cell vehicles, such as FCEVs powered by PEM fuel cells and SOFCs, are gaining popularity as they offer reduced environmental impact and lower carbon emissions compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is actively promoting the use of hydrogen-powered fuel cells through initiatives like the FCEVs program and the Tri-gen system. Fuel cell manufacturers are developing advanced technologies like Bloom Energy Servers and DMFCs to improve efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of fuel cells.

Data centers and UPS systems are also integrating fuel cells to enhance their energy management and water management capabilities. The regulatory framework is evolving to support the widespread adoption of fuel cells, further boosting the fuel cell market. Electric vehicles, particularly those using PEMFCs, are expected to drive demand in the coming years as part of initiatives like the Ene-Farm program by Ceres/Bosch.

Market Research Overview

The Fuel Cell market refers to the production, sale, and implementation of fuel cells for various applications. These cells convert chemical energy from fuel into electricity through a chemical reaction, producing only water as a byproduct. The technology is gaining traction due to its potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency. Fuel cells can be used in various sectors, including transportation, power generation, and combined heat and power.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing environmental concerns, government initiatives, and advancements in fuel cell technology. The global Fuel Cell market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with major applications in the transportation sector and power generation. The use of hydrogen as a fuel source is a key trend in the market, as it offers high energy density and zero emissions. The market is also witnessing the development of new materials and technologies to improve the performance and durability of fuel cells.

