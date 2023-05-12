Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market size to grow by USD 179.57 million from 2022 to 2027, The demand for alternate propulsion systems to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fuel cells for marine vessels market size is forecast to increase by USD 179.57 million from 2023 to 2027. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.88%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the demand for alternate propulsion systems, rapid developments in the marine propulsion industry, and regulatory policies on emission control. Download a Sample Report in Minutes!

Fuel cells for marine vessels market Vendor Analysis:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2023-2027

The market is niche and has a limited number of vendors. Among the key vendors, European companies have a significant market presence. Several fuel cell technologies have been developed by European companies through collaborative efforts. Such efforts typically involve the participation of shipbuilders and governments. The EU supports most fuel cell technologies that are developed in Europe.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., Advent Technologies Holdings Inc., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy Corp., Dynad International BV, Echandia Marine AB, Fiskerstrand Verft AS, General Electric Co., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., Intelligent Energy Ltd., MEYER WERFT GmbH and Co. KG, Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV, Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Motor Power Systems PLC, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Sunfire GmbH, TOSHIBA CORP, and Watt Fuel Cell Corp.

Vendor Offerings -

ABB Ltd. - The company offers fuel cells for marine vessels such as hydrogen proton exchange membrane fuel cells.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. - The company offers fuel cells for marine vessels such as Serene U-5 G4.

Bloom Energy Corp. - The company offers fuel cells for marine vessels such as Bloom Energy solid oxide fuel cell platform.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Fuel cells for marine vessels market - Market Segmentation:

This report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (PEMFC, SOFC, and other fuel cells), application (commercial, military, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the PEMFC segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. Proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) or polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells cater to maritime transport applications and can be fixed or portable. Additionally, PEMFC technology has steadily evolved to offer greater operational flexibility, durability, and affordability. This also reduced the cost of the fuel cells and expanded their scope of application. Hence, due to such advantages, the overall market for PEMFC for marine vessels is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period.

Fuel cells for marine vessels market - Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

A major driving factor for the market growth is the demand for alternate propulsion systems.

In recent years, a shift toward alternative propulsion systems has been observed.

Typically, conventional systems are based on diesel engines and gas turbines which are non-renewable resources of energy, which are scarce and subject to price fluctuations.

In addition, they release harmful gases on combustion, and the operation of diesel engines generates considerable noise and vibration.

The engines also require regular maintenance, which thereby results in high operational costs.

Hence, such drivers influence the growth of the fuel cells for the marine vessels market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

An emerging trend in the market growth is the adoption of AIP technology.

Air-independent propulsion (AIP) is a technology used to power the propulsion system of marine vessels, including submarines, through fuel cells.

It allows non-nuclear submarines to operate without the need to surface for oxygen and non-nuclear submarines typically run on battery power as opposed to nuclear ones.

It uses onboard nuclear reactors to generate power, which enhances the stealth capabilities of non-nuclear submarines owing to their low acoustic signature.

AIP technology can further enhance the stealth capabilities of non-nuclear submarines when they use fuel cells.

Hence, such trends influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Issues in the designs of propulsion systems are one of the key challenges that may hinder market growth.

Technical problems are triggered in combustion systems, generators, batteries, and the electric motor in terms of factors, including weight, charge rate, battery life, and size.

The development of the propulsion system of marine vessels considers multiple aspects.

The aspects include power, drivability, emissions, infrastructure support, cost, and energy efficiency.

Since the energy required by marine vessels is immense, it is extremely difficult to drive an entire ship only on renewable propulsion systems.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fuel cells for marine vessels market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fuel cells for the marine vessels market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fuel cells for marine vessels market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the fuel cells for marine vessels market vendors

Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 179.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.77 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advent Technologies Holdings Inc., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy Corp., Dynad International BV, Echandia Marine AB, Fiskerstrand Verft AS, General Electric Co., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., Intelligent Energy Ltd., MEYER WERFT GmbH and Co. KG, Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV, Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Motor Power Systems PLC, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Sunfire GmbH, TOSHIBA CORP, and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

