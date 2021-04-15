Fuel Cells for Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market to Grow by USD 176.37 Million During 2021-2025|Technavio

Download FREE Sample

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the fuel cells for the military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The tactical UAV is the leading segment in the market.

The adoption of fuel cells to decrease dependency on imported oil is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10%.

AeroVironment Inc., Barnard Microsystems Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., ISS Aerospace, MicroMultiCopter Aviation, Plug Power Inc., Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the high investment in the military unmanned aircraft domain. However, the decline in prices of non-renewable resources will challenge market growth.

37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AeroVironment Inc., Barnard Microsystems Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., ISS Aerospace, MicroMultiCopter Aviation, Plug Power Inc., and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc are some of the major market participants. Although the high investment in the military unmanned aircraft domain will offer immense growth opportunities, the decline in prices of non-renewable resources is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this fuel cells for military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Fuel Cells for Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The fuel cells for the military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is segmented as below:

Type



o Tactical UAV



o Mini UAV



o Micro UAV



o MALE



o HALE

Geography



o North America



o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o South America

Fuel Cells for Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The fuel cells for military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market report covers the following areas:

Fuel Cells for Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size

Fuel Cells for Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Trends

Fuel Cells for Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the adoption of fuel cells to decrease dependency on imported oil as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel cells for the military unmanned aerial vehicle market (UAV) growth during the next few years.

Fuel Cells for Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fuel cells for military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fuel cells for military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fuel cells for military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market across North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America

, APAC, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fuel cells for military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Tactical UAV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mini UAV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Micro UAV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MALE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

HALE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AeroVironment Inc.

Barnard Microsystems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

ISS Aerospace

MicroMultiCopter Aviation

Plug Power Inc.

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

