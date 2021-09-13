Fuel Cells Market for Automotive Industry to grow by $ 2.58 bn|Emerging Trends, Company Risk & Key Executives| 17000 + Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 2.58 bn is expected in the fuel cells market for the automotive industry during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fuel cells market for the automotive industry in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Ballard Power Systems Inc., Cummins Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Intelligent Energy Ltd., NedStack fuel cell technology BV, Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, and Proton Power Systems plc are some of the major market participants. Although the increased demand for efficient & cleaner fuel and advantages of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Fuel Cells Market for Automotive Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation
Fuel Cells Market for Automotive Industry is segmented as below:
- Application
- Light-duty Vehicles
- Heavy-duty Vehicles
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Fuel Cells Market for Automotive Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Fuel Cells Market for Automotive Industry size
- Fuel Cells Market for Automotive Industry trends
- Fuel Cells Market for Automotive Industry industry analysis
Market trend such as government incentives for fuel cell vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the lack of refueling infrastructures for FCEVs may threaten the growth of the market.
Fuel Cells Market for Automotive Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fuel cells market for automotive industry growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fuel cells market for automotive industry size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fuel cells market for the automotive industry
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the fuel cells market for automotive industry vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ballard Power Systems Inc.
- Cummins Inc.
- ElringKlinger AG
- Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd.
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.
- Intelligent Energy Ltd.
- NedStack fuel cell technology BV
- Plug Power Inc.
- PowerCell Sweden AB
- Proton Power Systems plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
