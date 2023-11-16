Fuel Cells Market For Industrial and Military Applications to increase by USD 1.17 billion between 2023 to 2028; Acumentrics Inc., Advent Technologies Holdings Inc., Air Liquide SA, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fuel cells market for industrial and military applications size is expected to grow by USD 1.17 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 14.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand for efficient and cleaner technologies is notably driving the fuel cells market for industrial and military applications. However, factors such as high implementation costs of fuel cells may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Industrial and Military), Product (PEMFC, PAFC, SOFC, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the fuel cells market for industrial and military applications including Acumentrics Inc., Advent Technologies Holdings Inc., Air Liquide SA, AISIN CORP., Altergy Systems, Australian Fuel Cells Pty Ltd., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy Corp., Doosan Corp., Elevator World LLC, FuelCell Energy Inc., GenCell Ltd., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., Intelligent Energy Ltd., Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV, Plug Power Inc., Redox Power Systems LLC, SFC Energy AG, Toshiba Corp., and TW Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fuel Cells Market For Industrial and Military Applications Market 2024-2028

Fuel Cells Market For Industrial And Military Applications 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Acumentrics Inc: The company offers fuel cells such as Solid Oxide fuel cells and Ruggedized UPS and power supplies.

Fuel Cells Market For Industrial And Military Applications 2024-2028: Segmentation

End-user

The industrial segment is significant during the forecast period. Fuel cells in this segment have various applications including prime/backup power and CHP. In this segment, it is very important to have uninterrupted power because of its impact on the production process, which has led to industries adopting distributed energy. Another major factor driving the segment growth includes the lower emissions of fuel cells in comparison to fossil fuels.

Other segment in the market report includes Product (PEMFC, PAFC, SOFC, and Others).

Geography

APAC will contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market growth in this region can be attributed to various factors, including the increase in investment in fuel cell devices and advances in technology, as well as the increasing need for reducing energy consumption across various sectors.

Other regions included in the market report include North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Fuel Cells Market For Industrial And Military Applications 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist fuel cells market for industrial and military applications growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fuel cells market for industrial and military applications and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fuel cells market for industrial and military applications

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of fuel cells market for industrial and military applications companies

