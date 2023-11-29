Fuel Cycle Brings the Social Experience to The Research Realm

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle, the insights platform to accelerate decision intelligence, today introduced a new feature to its Research Engine: Insight Reels, which seamlessly integrates multimedia elements to provide an entirely new, yet familiar way to capture actionable insights that drive confident business decisions for legendary brands. Consumer behaviors and patterns are shifting more dynamically than ever, making it much more important to engage with them in formats that they are already excited about. This newest feature reinforces Fuel Cycle's continued leadership in innovation and research delivery.

The pervasiveness of digital access has caused traditional market research methods, such as surveys and focus groups, to quickly shift online. Fuel Cycle's Insight Reels will take that a step further by providing new innovative methods to run traditional market research in formats that respondents are using in their everyday life. Infused with artificial intelligence for further verification and research rigor, Insight Reels operate like many other qualitative research methods but provides more flexibility for participants to respond on their schedule and choose what format they are most comfortable with.

Key functions include:

  • Community moderators can launch activities with a video description, such as "What holiday shopping trends are you most excited to see this season?".
  • Members can reply with a comment, much like leaving one on Instagram.
  • Members can also reply with a video response of their own, akin to the Duet function on TikTok.

This latest feature introduction is a step further in advancing Fuel Cycle's relationship with AI and providing agile research constructs rooted in validity and true engagement. These tenets of the Fuel Cycle Research Engine bring further ease to insight needs and provide the evidence-based decision intelligence required in today's market increasingly dictated by microtrends, and Insight Reels aim to infuse new levels of engagement to keep up with this change.

"At Fuel Cycle, we are not just adapting to change; we actively shape it to keep our customers at the forefront of dynamic market trends," stated Ali Soukhakian, Vice President of Engineering at Fuel Cycle. "Our Insight Reels go beyond modernizing market research; they empower participants with the flexibility to engage in a seamless, intuitive manner. This innovation centers on harnessing rich media to elevate research precision, allowing brands to swiftly and effectively capture valuable insights."

To find out more about the Research Engine and begin transforming your business with decision intelligence, please visit https://fuelcycle.com.

About Fuel Cycle
Fuel Cycle accelerates decision intelligence for legendary brands. We achieve this by enabling organizations to capture, analyze, and act on insights required to launch new products, acquire customers, and gain market share. By leveraging the Research Engine, which powers leading market research communities, brands forge connections with their key audiences and harness actionable insights that drive confident business decisions.

