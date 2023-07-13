Fuel Cycle Ignites and Revolutionizes the Future of Market Research with the 'Research Engine'

Reimagining agile research solutions for progressive brands in a dynamic business landscape

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of rapid change, brands must be swift, adaptable, and insightful to succeed. Current research and insights approaches fail to deliver the necessary depth and agility to thrive in the current environment. Recognizing this challenge, Fuel Cycle today introduced the Research Engine, an innovative platform that enables brands to forge deep connections with their key audiences and harness actionable insights that drive confident business decisions.

Traditional research processes often yield slow, inefficient results that lack actionable insights which hinder effective decision-making across businesses. Moreover, most existing insights technologies typically connect with a narrow range of audiences and provide a small feature set, reducing their utility to brands.

Fuel Cycle's Research Engine solves these challenges and revolutionizes brands' approach to insights by offering access to any audience through dynamic insights communities and networks of global audiences. Combined with an agile insights platform that enables brands to rapidly uncover and adapt to customer needs, the Research Engine unleashes the power of decision intelligence that empowers brands to make informed and confident decisions for successful product launches, customer acquisition, and overall growth.

Highlights of Fuel Cycle's Research Engine include:

Access to any key audience: Connect with customers, prospects, and employees through a single, unified platform.

Seamless agile research: Standardized and validated solutions enable researchers and decision makers to rapidly conduct high-quality research.

Industry-leading insights communities: The highest return-on-investment research community that enables in-depth qualitative and quantitative research.

Powerful analysis, supported by machine learning: Automated processing calculates key performance indicators in seconds; machine learning enables discovery of priority audiences for business decision makers.

Diverse customer and partner integrations: Secure APIs enable effortless unification of operational, experiential, and research data through bespoke integrations and ready-to-use workflows.

Exceptional usability: Complex research processes have been simplified and standardized, decreasing time and effort to capture valuable insights.

"Fuel Cycle's Research Engine is a step-function change in market research, empowering brands to thrive in a fast-paced and demanding business environment," states Eran Gilad, CEO and President of Fuel Cycle, "By leveraging our enterprise-grade platform, brands can accelerate time-to-insight, increase efficiency, and make decisions with high confidence to steer business growth."

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle unleashes the power of decision intelligence for legendary brands. We achieve this by enabling brands to rapidly capture and act on the mission-critical insights required to launch new products, acquire customers, and gain market share. By leveraging the Research Engine, brands forge connections with their key audiences and harness actionable insights that drive confident business decisions.

