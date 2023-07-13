Fuel Cycle Ignites and Revolutionizes the Future of Market Research with the 'Research Engine'

News provided by

Fuel Cycle

13 Jul, 2023, 12:30 ET

Reimagining agile research solutions for progressive brands in a dynamic business landscape

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of rapid change, brands must be swift, adaptable, and insightful to succeed. Current research and insights approaches fail to deliver the necessary depth and agility to thrive in the current environment. Recognizing this challenge, Fuel Cycle today introduced the Research Engine, an innovative platform that enables brands to forge deep connections with their key audiences and harness actionable insights that drive confident business decisions.

Continue Reading

Traditional research processes often yield slow, inefficient results that lack actionable insights which hinder effective decision-making across businesses. Moreover, most existing insights technologies typically connect with a narrow range of audiences and provide a small feature set, reducing their utility to brands.

Fuel Cycle's Research Engine solves these challenges and revolutionizes brands' approach to insights by offering access to any audience through dynamic insights communities and networks of global audiences. Combined with an agile insights platform that enables brands to rapidly uncover and adapt to customer needs, the Research Engine unleashes the power of decision intelligence that empowers brands to make informed and confident decisions for successful product launches, customer acquisition, and overall growth.

Highlights of Fuel Cycle's Research Engine include:

  • Access to any key audience: Connect with customers, prospects, and employees through a single, unified platform.
  • Seamless agile research: Standardized and validated solutions enable researchers and decision makers to rapidly conduct high-quality research.
  • Industry-leading insights communities: The highest return-on-investment research community that enables in-depth qualitative and quantitative research.
  • Powerful analysis, supported by machine learning: Automated processing calculates key performance indicators in seconds; machine learning enables discovery of priority audiences for business decision makers.
  • Diverse customer and partner integrations: Secure APIs enable effortless unification of operational, experiential, and research data through bespoke integrations and ready-to-use workflows.
  • Exceptional usability: Complex research processes have been simplified and standardized, decreasing time and effort to capture valuable insights.

"Fuel Cycle's Research Engine is a step-function change in market research, empowering brands to thrive in a fast-paced and demanding business environment," states Eran Gilad, CEO and President of Fuel Cycle, "By leveraging our enterprise-grade platform, brands can accelerate time-to-insight, increase efficiency, and make decisions with high confidence to steer business growth."

For more information about Fuel Cycle and the Research Engine, please visit www.fuelcycle.com.

About Fuel Cycle
Fuel Cycle unleashes the power of decision intelligence for legendary brands. We achieve this by enabling brands to rapidly capture and act on the mission-critical insights required to launch new products, acquire customers, and gain market share. By leveraging the Research Engine, brands forge connections with their key audiences and harness actionable insights that drive confident business decisions.

Fuel Cycle Contact
Kalyn Stockman
Manager, Corporate Marketing
Fuel Cycle
[email protected]

SOURCE Fuel Cycle

Also from this source

Fuel Cycle Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.