Fuel Cycle Launches the Fuel Cycle Audience Network to Provide Researchers with Unprecedented Access to Diverse Audiences

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle, the best-in-class integrated insights platform for the modern researcher, today announced the launch of the Fuel Cycle Audience Network, a cutting-edge approach that combines the company's proprietary insight community with an extensive network of general population panels. This groundbreaking offering provides researchers with unprecedented access to diverse audiences and provides unparalleled methodological variety and data quality, all seamlessly integrated within one platform.

The Fuel Cycle Audience Network represents a significant evolution in Fuel Cycle's capabilities, expanding beyond its roots as a leader in insight communities to offer a comprehensive suite of audience solutions. With access to over 2 million participants, researchers can seamlessly conduct everything from robust surveys to in-depth qualitative research, ensuring both speed and efficiency.

"The Fuel Cycle Audience Network is more than an expansion of audience reach—it's a transformative shift in how researchers connect with consumers," said Rick Kelly, Chief Strategy Officer at Fuel Cycle. "By integrating the agility of our cutting-edge technology platform with the comprehensive capabilities of a full-service research agency, we're enabling our clients to effortlessly transition between quantitative and qualitative methods, or customers and prospects, all while ensuring top-tier data quality."

Key features of the Fuel Cycle Audience Network include:

The introduction of the Audience Network places Fuel Cycle at the forefront of the shifting market research industry, where distinctions between methodologies and audience segments are becoming less defined. By offering a unified access point to a wide array of audiences and research techniques, the Audience Network enables researchers to perform more in-depth, sophisticated, and impactful research.

"As the research industry advances, we remain dedicated to delivering solutions that address today's needs while anticipating tomorrow's challenges," said Kevin Row, Vice President of Research & Insights at Fuel Cycle. "The Fuel Cycle Audience Network is just the first step. We're already working on integrating data-matched audiences and other cutting-edge features to empower our clients with even deeper, more actionable insights."

For more information about the Fuel Cycle Audience Network, visit www.fuelcycle.com.

Fuel Cycle accelerates decision intelligence for legendary brands. We achieve this by enabling organizations to capture, analyze, and act on insights required to launch new products, acquire customers, and gain market share. By leveraging the Research Engine, which powers leading insight communities, brands forge connections with their key audiences and harness actionable insights that drive confident business decisions.

