Fuel Cycle Recognized as Best Company for Compensation

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc., the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, is recognized by the 2020 Comparably Awards for the category "Best Companies for Compensation."

This set of Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (September, 2019 through September 27, 2020). There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required to qualify. The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies large and small.

"A company's greatest asset is its people, and here at Fuel Cycle, the relationship with our team is a key priority every day. Good compensation, equal opportunity and providing fulfilling work is the basis for building that relationship" says Eran Gilad, CEO at Fuel Cycle.

Fuel Cycle's dedication to providing employees with great compensation packages stems from an initiative to provide equal opportunity to talented professionals who are passionate about technology and customers. Each employee is regarded and compensated for their individual strengths and therefor encouraged to develop the skills that will be most useful to their continued personal growth-path.

For information about Fuel Cycle careers, visit www.linkedin.com/company/fuelcycle/

About Comparably: Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

About Fuel Cycle: Fuel Cycle is the leading cloud-based experience management platform for supercharging the relationship between humans and brands. Through community, panel, progressive profiling, and a partnership exchange of 40+ end-point solutions, Fuel Cycle offers the only all-in-one ecosystem that combines quantitative and qualitative data to power real-time business decisions across 4 levels of experience: Product Experience, Brand Experience, Customer Experience, and Employee Experience. For more information, visit fuelcycle.com.

SOURCE Fuel Cycle

Related Links

www.fuelcycle.com

