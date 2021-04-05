Fuel Cycle Recognized for Best Company Outlook

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc., the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies is recognized by the 2021 Comparably Awards for the category "Best Company Outlook."

This set of Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com between March 2020 - March 2021. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required to qualify.

Winners were determined based on a combination of two scores: 1) Outlook, measuring responses to questions such as, "How confident are you about the future success of your company?" and 2) Employee Net Promoter Score, measuring responses to the question, "How likely are you to recommend working at your company to a friend?"

"Engaging the hearts, minds, and work ethic of our team is an important part of our internal vision. By focusing on the whole person, each employee feels more invested in the present and confident about our future. To us, the best compliment comes when employees refer other people in their lives to join our team." - Setareh Motamedi, VP of Marketing at Fuel Cycle

Internal initiatives dedicated to Fuel Cycle employees' professional development and personal well-being include a Leadership Development Program, workshops, virtual learning courses, internal mentorship, certification programs, and generous benefits packages. Weekly all-hands meetings keep the whole company abreast of goals and pivots, and routinely conclude with peer shout-outs where colleagues recognize each other's recent outstanding contributions, large and small. Each employee is regarded for their individual strengths and part in our diverse company culture and is encouraged to develop the skills that will be most enriching to their personal growth in and outside the office.

About Comparably: Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

About Fuel Cycle: Fuel Cycle is the leading cloud-based market research platform for supercharging the relationship between humans and brands. Through an agile platform that captures actionable insights, offers seamless integrations, and enables automation of qualitative and quantitative research, Fuel Cycle's all-in-one ecosystem provides mission-critical insights to decision makers across product, brand, and digital experiences. For more information, visit fuelcycle.com.

