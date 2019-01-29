FUEL Enterprises Announces Integration Partnership with Valcre
The partnership will integrate the cutting-edge cash-flow modeling of FUEL Valuation into Valcre's industry-leading appraisal software to benefit companies of all sizes.
Jan 29, 2019, 11:39 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-based technology continues to revolutionize the real estate appraisal and valuation industry as FUEL Enterprises, the next-generation asset valuation and forecasting platform, announced its integration partnership with Valcre, commercial real estate's most innovative appraisal technology platform.
Valcre will integrate with the innovative cash-flow modeling engine of FUEL Valuation to improve the accuracy and efficiency of its industry-leading appraisal software.
"If you aren't leveraging the expertise and data of fellow software companies to improve your own platform, you are going to fall behind," said Lucas Rotter, Founder and CEO of Valcre. "Our partnership with FUEL will be instrumental in helping our clients succeed by providing faster, more accurate cash-flow modeling for their commercial property valuations."
"FUEL and Valcre share the common goal of providing best-in-class, leading-edge platforms that empower any valuation professional to deliver a sophisticated end product while utilizing institutional quality tools," explains Christopher W. Perry III, CEO of FUEL. "Our clients win with better tools and their clients win with greater transparency."
About Valcre
Valcre provides a turnkey innovative appraisal software platform for the commercial real estate industry. Its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform is integrated into custom reporting to give firms of all sizes a competitive advantage. Their offering includes an intuitive job and client management, property and comparable data storage, and efficient commercial real estate appraisal Word and Excel templates that all sync together seamlessly with their proprietary technology. For the latest news from Valcre, visit Valcre.com or follow us on Twitter (@ValcreSoftware), Instagram, and LinkedIn.
About FUEL Enterprises
FUEL develops cloud-based technology platforms for commercial real estate. With a focus on valuation, forecasting and data, FUEL's solutions are intuitive, fast, accurate, collaborative, open and affordable. FUEL is a global company with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Sydney and Medellin. For the latest news from FUEL Enterprises, visit FUELcre.com or follow us on Twitter (@FUELcre) and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Elise Szwajkowski
+1 914.330.9155
elise@akrete.com
SOURCE FUEL Enterprises
Share this article