FUEL Enterprises Announces Integration Partnership with Valcre

"If you aren't leveraging the expertise and data of fellow software companies to improve your own platform, you are going to fall behind," said Lucas Rotter, Founder and CEO of Valcre. "Our partnership with FUEL will be instrumental in helping our clients succeed by providing faster, more accurate cash-flow modeling for their commercial property valuations."

"FUEL and Valcre share the common goal of providing best-in-class, leading-edge platforms that empower any valuation professional to deliver a sophisticated end product while utilizing institutional quality tools," explains Christopher W. Perry III, CEO of FUEL. "Our clients win with better tools and their clients win with greater transparency."

About Valcre

Valcre provides a turnkey innovative appraisal software platform for the commercial real estate industry. Its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform is integrated into custom reporting to give firms of all sizes a competitive advantage. Their offering includes an intuitive job and client management, property and comparable data storage, and efficient commercial real estate appraisal Word and Excel templates that all sync together seamlessly with their proprietary technology. For the latest news from Valcre, visit Valcre.com or follow us on Twitter (@ValcreSoftware), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About FUEL Enterprises

FUEL develops cloud-based technology platforms for commercial real estate. With a focus on valuation, forecasting and data, FUEL's solutions are intuitive, fast, accurate, collaborative, open and affordable. FUEL is a global company with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Sydney and Medellin. For the latest news from FUEL Enterprises, visit FUELcre.com or follow us on Twitter (@FUELcre) and LinkedIn.

